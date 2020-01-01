Orlando Pirates surprised me against Highlands Park – Zinnbauer

The Buccaneers boss has hailed his team for an improved performance against the Lions of the North

coach Josef Zinnbauer has hailed his troops following their fast start under his guidance as they clinched a 3-1 victory over on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers have collected four wins out of five matches in the Premier Soccer League ( ) under the German manager but he is now focusing on their next match against at home next Saturday.

Moreover, the Soweto giants’ boss has also heaped praise on defender Bongani Sam who made his debut at Orlando Stadium.

“Yes, we started well in the match. I was very surprised. We improved. We’re happy now [that we’ve] won the next game," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"Now it’s time for regeneration and then the next game is coming.”

Pirates netted through Thembinkosi Lorch, Gabadinho Mhango and Paseka Mako but the former Bloemfontein defender impressed the German tactician the most.

“Sam had a good game. It’s not so easy I think to come in the team, in the starting line-up. I think it was not so easy for him. It was a long time ago, it’s the first game that he is playing now," Zinnbauer.

In the wake of the victory over Owen Da Gama’s men, the former African champions now occupy the fifth spot on the PSL standings with 30 points from 18 league matches.

The new manager will be looking to preserve their unbeaten record especially at home where they have downed Black , and the Lions of the North.

Article continues below

Looking at Usuthu, the Durban-based club is currently struggling after losing this weekend’s match to neighbours on Friday night.

Coach Jozef Vukusic is under pressure to turn the club’s fortunes as they are languishing at the bottom of the table with four wins from 19 games.