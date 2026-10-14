Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma should be charged for violent conduct - 'DC should summon and punish him'

Victor Hlungwani demands disciplinary action

The aftermath of the MTN8 final in Durban has been dominated by calls for retrospective action against Orlando Pirates attacker Yanela Mbuthuma. During the high-stakes clash at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Mbuthuma was involved in a flashpoint where he appeared to lash out at Mamelodi Sundowns winger Tashreeq Matthews. Although referee Abongile Tom did not penalise the player at the time, television replays clearly showed the striker delivering a forceful kick to his opponent's ankle while lying on the turf.









Retired referee and current television analyst Victor Hlungwani has been vocal in his condemnation of both the player and the Premier Soccer League's recent disciplinary record. Hlungwani argued that the nature of the challenge warranted an immediate dismissal and expressed his frustration with the lack of intervention from the league's governing bodies following several similar incidents throughout the current campaign.

He believes the integrity of domestic competitions are at stake if such actions are ignored.

“The blame must go to the league. The league isn’t acting against these violent incidents now, and I don’t know why. There have been a number of them this season, where players should have been charged with violent conduct and bringing the league into disrepute,” Hlungwani said, as quoted by TimesLIVE

The former official believes that the current disciplinary committee needs to re-establish the firm stance it once held against dangerous play.

Summon and punish

Hlungwani continued his analysis by highlighting the potential severity of the injury Matthews could have sustained.

“That Mbuthuma incident was violent conduct because he used brutality and excessive force against an opponent when he wasn’t challenging for the ball, so he should have been sent off. I think the DC should summon him and punish him because he nearly ended someone’s career,” he added.

The pundit’s comments reflect a growing concern among South African football fans regarding officiating standards and the need for VAR implementation.

Uncertainty surrounds Mbuthuma's fate

As the debate intensifies, the league has remained largely silent on whether Mbuthuma will face a hearing. TimesLIVE's attempts to reach the PSL's new prosecutor and the league's head of legal, Michael Murphy, for clarification on the Mbuthuma incident have so far been unsuccessful.

The lack of communication has only added to the frustration of those who feel that the striker's actions set a dangerous precedent for conduct on the field during major finals.

Ultimately, the decision lies with the PSL disciplinary committee to determine if they will return to the strict enforcement seen in previous years, or whether this will join an increasingly long line of incidents that go unpunished.



