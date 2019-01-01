Orlando Pirates: Shonga, Muwowo & players who need a January transfer

Goal profiles five players who need to leave the Buccaneers in order to get their careers back on track next month

Some players will see the upcoming January transfer window as an opportunity for a fresh start having lost their way at the club.

There are a few players who would certainly benefit from a move away from the Houghton-based side after enduring a frustrating first round in the due to a lack of gametime.



In this feature, Goal profiles five players who need to leave Pirates to get their careers back on track.

Justice Chabalala

The error-prone central defender has made only one appearance in the league for the Buccaneers since the start of last season.

It's certainly time for Chabalala, 28, to move on in order to try to revive his career, having been linked with Pirates' arch-rivals and FC this year.

Bongani Sam

The under-23 international is yet to make his official debut for the Soweto giants since joining the club from Bloemfontein prior to the start of the current season.

Sam, 22, will have to make a loan request, as the left-back needs to get some gametime in order to secure his place in South Africa's U-23 squad for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, .

Austin Muwowo

The Zambia international has found gametime hard to come by this term, having made only one appearance in the league since moving to Pirates from Zambian giants Nkana FC in July 2019.Muwowo, 23, finds himself behind fellow left-wingers Vincent Pule, Kabelo Dlamini and Luvuyo Memela in the pecking order and a loan move would do him the world of good, especially to another PSL club.

Tebogo Tlolane

The defender-cum-midfielder is another player who is struggling for gametime, having featured in one PSL match since securing a move to Pirates from five months ago.Tlolane, 25, can operate as a left-back and left-winger, but he is facing stiff competition; he surely needs a loan move to help boost his confidence and improve his game.

Justin Shonga

The Zambia international has surprisingly fallen out of favour following the arrival of strikers Zakhele Lepasa, Frank Mhango and Tshegofatso Mabasa at the Soweto giants.

There is no doubt that Shonga, 23, is a very talented striker, and his gift is being wasted at Pirates.

He should definitely seek a move away from the club before he loses his place in the Chipolopolo squad.