Reported Orlando Pirates target De Reuck eyeing Caf football with Maritzburg United

The Team of Choice defender is setting his sights on competing in the continental showpiece

defender Rushine de Reuck says he would like to play continental football as they look to secure a third-place finish and qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Team of Choice centre-back has attracted interest from a number of Premier Soccer League ( ) teams including and .

However, the Cape Town-born defender has revealed his ambitions to play in Europe, saying according to their targets, they are surging closer to securing a position to qualify for a continental spot.

“We have targets as Maritzburg right now. I think we’re five or six points behind our best finish in the league – when we got to 45 points. So, there are targets to achieve and we want to fight for a Caf place as well,” De Reuck told FARPost.

“At the beginning of the season it was to get into the top eight, but now it’s different. To play in Africa will be very good for Maritzburg because they’ve never done that. And we’re not far off that. That’s the goal and the next step for us.

“I want to be part of that, I’ve been to two cup finals and haven’t won yet, but I want to continue making history with this club. It’s a club I fell in love with, it’s a club that gave me an opportunity when no-one believed in me.

“I’m just focused on Maritzburg, on Maritzburg doing well; that’s the most important thing,” he said. “I don’t think every day what people are saying about me. I’m happy with my progress and what I have achieved for Maritzburg this season.”

Speaking about playing under the former Bafana Bafana midfielder Eric Tinkler, the nippy defender has heaped praise on his manager, adding that positional play has helped to develop his game.

“He told me the talent is there, but that I need to work harder. And that’s what I’ve done, I’ve studied the game more and now this season I’ve hardly had any bookings,” he added.

“I’ve bettered my positional play, the way I read the game, the way I see things, studying players. I know what to do in certain areas. I know my strengths; I’m not scared to go 1-v-1.

“I’m good in the air, when the ball is coming for a cross, things like that, the coach has helped me a lot in terms of possession play, what I must do when I have the ball.”

Having already reached the final of the Telkom Knockout Cup but lost to the Brazilians, coach Eric Tinkler's men are fifth on the PSL table with 39 points from 24 games as the games remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.