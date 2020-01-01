Orlando Pirates not challenging for the PSL title - Zinnbauer

The Buccaneers’ tactician has rubbished talks that they are looking to challenge for league honours

Despite enjoying a good run since he took over the coaching role at , coach Josef Zinnbauer has downplayed talks of challenging for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The German manager has led the Buccaneers to five wins out of six PSL matches but believes they still have a long way to go before challenging for the lucrative title.

Pirates sit fourth on the log table with 33 points, trailing log leaders by 12 points but their resurgence has not convinced the manager.

“No. We’re looking at our next games and they’ll be difficult games,” Zinnbauer told the media.

"We have three points more and I’m happy about this‚ but we can’t at the moment say we’re fighting to win the title.

“We have not so many points for this. When we have a chance I will say we’re fighting for the title.

“That’s what we want but at the moment it’s too early to speak about the title. We’re concentrating on the next game."

Pirates are fresh from a 1-0 win over on Saturday at Orlando Stadium and the coach has challenged his troops to keep improving in front of the goal ahead of their clash against at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Saturday.

“We’re not speaking about the title at the moment. We’re building the team‚ the squad and the systems,” he added.

“The penetration is not what I want and we have had four or five chances against the goalkeeper.

Article continues below

“And we want to make sure that the other teams don’t get goals against us. That’s what I will be speaking about in the next days‚ weeks and months.

"Maybe next season we will be talking about challenging for the title.”

Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys are licking their wounds from a 3-0 loss they suffered at the hands of SuperSport United and will look to bounce back to winning ways against a revitalized Pirates.