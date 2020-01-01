Orlando Pirates need to be careful with Bongani Sam - Zinnbauer

The Buccaneers manager is happy with his players such as Sam and Mako, and is urging them to keep working hard

Despite media reports recently suggesting defender Bongani Sam was on his way out of , coach Josef Zinnbauer suggested the left-back has a future at Houghton.

The former Bloemfontein wing-back made his debut for the Soweto giants in the Premier Soccer League ( ) last weekend as they downed where he was one of the outstanding performers.

Moreover, the German manager also revealed the 22-year-old Port Elizabeth-born player was not aware he was going to start the clash at Orlando Stadium whilst also praising Paseka Mako.

“We did not say anything to him until we got to the stadium, he did not know that he would be playing,” Zinnbauer told the media.

“Sam is a young player and you need to be careful with him. We have been working with everyone, and him in individual sessions – we show him clips from these sessions and friendly games. I thought he had a good performance and we are happy about this.

“The same goes for Mako too, and that is the thing that is good at the moment.

“We have players wanting to break into the team and those that are in the team don’t want to be taken out. So, this is what is working now, and we have fun in training.”

In addition, the Buccaneers are now working in preparation for their next PSL match against at home on Saturday evening.

Under the German coach, the 2018/19 PSL runners-up are yet to lose a match as they have clinched four wins out of five league matches.

Meanwhile, facing a relegation-threatened Usuthu will present its own challenges but a confident Pirates team is touted as favourites heading into this clash.

Pirates have 30 points and are in fifth position. They will look to move up on the log table considering the fact fourth-placed are away for their Caf Confederation Cup assignments this weekend.