Orlando Pirates' Ndlondlo not yet started! 'People saw glimpse of what I'm capable of'

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo insists he still has a lot to offer Orlando Pirates in the forthcoming seasons.

Ndlondlo joined Pirates in the concluded season

He has been a key player for Riveiro

Midfielder insists more is coming

WHAT HAPPENED: Ndlondlo was one of the new players brought in to help Pirates compete for top honours last season.

A couple of months after joining from Marumo Gallants, the midfielder won the MTN8 and ended up making 30 appearances in all competitions as the Sea Robbers ended the season with the Nedbank Cup as well as a place in the Caf Champions League next season after finishing second in the Premier Soccer League.

Despite his contributions, Ndlondlo says Pirates' fans have not yet seen what he is capable of doing.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think what people saw was a glimpse of what I’m capable of. There is still more to come from me," Ndlondlo told Sowetan.

"It has been one of the better seasons because I didn’t even spend so much time on the team when I arrived. We were playing MTN8 and we went to win it.

"I think I didn’t even have four months in the team and won our first trophy and got good results, something which was great and I felt it was good for me to be part of this team.

"A lot has changed from the player I was from Marumo coming to Pirates, but I think something that helped me was the familiar faces that I was used to and the welcome I got from the guys and the support I got from the technical team as well.

"I think that helped me to feel part of the team and being there to be able to help myself to be on top of my game.

"When we won our second trophy, we said 'This is the Pirates everyone was asking. I guess now it is where the club belongs.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro is expected to strengthen the team but with his exploits in the completed campaign, Ndlondlo should not be worried about his position.

Bucs will be aiming at successfully retaining the two domestic cups won and challenge for the league.

Riveiro will also be aiming at making a statement in the Caf Champions League in his debut continental campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Ndlondlo, just like his teammates, is resting ahead of the pre-season and later a busy 2023/24 campaign.