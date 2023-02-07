Ex-Malawi international Joseph Kamwendo has stated Orlando Pirates have everything to win but lack consistency.

Pirates have won MTN8 this season

They are in race for Caf Champions League place

Kamwendo believes they can do better

WHAT HAPPENED: The ex-Bucs midfielder insists the Soweto heavyweights have quality players who can get positive results.

Kamwendo has further lauded the Pirates' technical team and management before suggesting the Sea Robbers have to consistently deliver positive results on the pitch.

WHAT HE SAID: "When I look at the players that they have, the likes of [Thembinkosi] Lorch and what have you, they are all quality players," the former Malawi international told Far Post.

"But when you talk about them as a team, I still believe that with the squad they have, they can still do much better.

"Their biggest problem is consistency. They win two consecutive games and then they will draw three games and lose the fourth one.

"That is the only problem with Pirates. But, when you talk about the quality, the technical panel, and management, you can tell that they are a top-quality team.

"The only biggest problem for Pirates is the consistency."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have won the MTN8 this season, but have struggled to keep the pace with Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

They are currently fourth but can still beat second-placed SuperSport United and Richards Bay - who are third, to the coveted Caf Champions League spot.

Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena recently suggested the Sea Robbers are Champions League material.

WHAT NEXT: Bucs will play Cape Town All-Stars this weekend in the Nedbank Cup assignment.