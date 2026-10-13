Orlando Pirates midfielder Sihle Nduli opens up on injury setback - 'I won’t lie it was difficult'

Life at a club as demanding as Orlando Pirates requires constant physical readiness, but Sihle Nduli has found himself tested by the cruel nature of repetitive injuries. After enduring a lengthy spell on the sidelines throughout the previous season, the midfielder had fought his way back into contention, appearing to have finally secured a regular spot in the Buccaneers' engine room.

The emotional toll of such a recurring issue can often be harder to manage than the physical rehabilitation itself. Nduli has been candid about the frustration of seeing his hard work undone just as he was beginning to find his rhythm on the pitch. For a player who thrives on the competitive edge of professional football, being relegated to the gym and the physiotherapy table is a daunting experience that tests one's mental fortitude to the absolute limit.

Speaking about the internal struggle he faced when the latest diagnosis was confirmed, the midfielder did not shy away from the reality of his situation.

“Yeah, getting injured is part of our lives in football but I won’t lie it was difficult,” he confessedduring an interview with iDiski Times.

His honesty highlights the vulnerability players feel when their primary tool - their body - fails them at a critical juncture in the domestic season.

“But then with the teammates, supporters and everyone granted me the support I needed. They told me that these things happen and I would come back. Yes, it was hurting but with all the support structure, I go through it,” Nduli added.

This sense of belonging has clearly been the catalyst for his determination to return to the field sooner rather than later, as he looks to repay the faith shown in him by the Pirates faithful.

While the player's mindset is crucial, the technical expertise of the medical staff is what facilitates a safe return to competitive action. Nduli was quick to point out that his rehabilitation has been handled with the utmost care and efficiency by the specialists at Pirates. The club’s medical wing has been working tirelessly to ensure that the midfielder does not suffer any further complications as he nears the end of his recovery program.

The speed at which the medical team responded to the injury sustained against AmaZulu has been a major talking point for the player.

“Firstly, I’ll thank the medical department for the work they have done so I could come back quickly. I can say that I’ll be back in action soon,” the midfielder stated with confidence.

His optimism suggests that he is already looking forward to competing for a starting berth in a midfield that has become increasingly competitive during his absence. The technical staff will be cautious not to rush him back, but his availability will be a welcome sight.

Ultimately, Nduli’s story is one of resilience in the face of adversity.



