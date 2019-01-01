Orlando Pirates legend Sikhosana reveals his trump card when facing Kaizer Chiefs

The 50-year-old scored six goals against Amakhosi but he remains one of the most respected football icons in the country

legend Jerry Sikhosana has revealed how he used to mesmerise Kaizer Chiefs players prior and during Soweto Derby matches.

Sikhosana remains Bucs' leading goalscorer in the derby in the era with six goals, and the last player to score a hat-trick in the Soweto Derby - the record is yet to be broken after 23 years.

The retired striker said he would tease Amakhosi players in the tunnel and again on the pitch just to incite them.

He admits some Chiefs players also had a go at him but he just didn't take them seriously because his aim was to help Pirates win matches.

"If I'm going to play Chiefs, while in the tunnel, I would say: 'You guys look pretty. Look at yourselves, you look like beautiful ladies. I am going to have a little bit of a snack on the field' and that would anger them.

"They would also come at me about my appearance then I'd laugh about it," Sikhosana told the Pirates media team.

"Then at the end of the day, I would ask: 'Who is the prettiest now? Who is the popular one? I've just scored a goal'. And I would say, 'Listen to the people cheering for Jerry Sikhosana," he recalled.

"So, those things happened and for me, that was my trump card in terms of getting ahead of defenders," added Sikhosana.

The two giants of Soweto will lock horns again this weekend with Amakhosi brimming with confidence following last Saturday's Telkom Knockout Cup win over their arch-rivals.

The Glamour Boys also registered a 2-0 win over on Wednesday while the Sea Robbers failed to get maximum points at home against .

However, all those results will count for nothing this time around as both sides know what is at stake, especially Pirates who have been dropping points cheaply since the start of the season.