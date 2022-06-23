Orlando Pirates confirm Mntambo and Nyauza departures

The Sea Robbers announced the midfielder will join a PSL club while the defender leaves on mutual agreement

Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departures of Linda Mntambo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

While Mntambo is joining Sekhukhune United, the Soweto giants have announced they have parted ways with Nyauza on a mutual agreement.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that midfielder Linda Mntambo has moved to Sekhukhune United after agreeing terms with the club," Bucs announced on Thursday.

"The 33-year-old will be missed in the Bucs changeroom for the positive spirit that he brought into the squad. Although he leaves us as a player today, there is no doubt that he will return to his boyhood club one day to serve in a different capacity."

Mntambo, who joined the club in 2018, previously had spells at Jomo Cosmos and Chippa United. He went on to register 71 appearances for the Buccaneers in all competitions, scoring eight goals and recording six assists.

While the Sea Robbers’ technical bench interchanged their defensive personnel last season, Nyauza at times was partnered with Olisah Ndah and, on other occasions, played with Happy Jele at the heart of the defence.

"Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates can confirm the amicable parting of ways with Ntsikelelo Nyauza following a meeting between both parties on Wednesday," the club said of the South African defender who acted as their captain on several occasions.

"The 32-year-old defender has been at the heart of the Bucs' defence since joining in 2013. After captain Happy Jele, 'Ntsiki', as he is affectionately known, was the second most experienced player at the club, with 192 appearances under his belt, including seven goals and four assists.

"The club would like to thank both Mntambo and Nyauza for their contribution and professionalism they displayed during their time with us, and we wish them both all the best for the future."

Mntambo and Nyauza’s exits come after the club had announced the departures of both Thabang Monare and Thulani Hlatshwayo.