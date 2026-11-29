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The Buccaneers head coach has called on his players to show extreme discipline as they prepare to open their CAF Champions League Group C campaign against a formidable side. The Moroccan tactician believes maintaining their domestic identity while adapting to the unique physical demands of continental football will be the key to success in Tanzania.

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Maintaining identity

Orlando Pirates are looking to translate their domestic dominance onto the continental stage as they begin their Group C campaign this Sunday.

“It’s a completely different competition, different kind of football as well. It’s what I said to my boys, it will be very important to adapt quickly to the physicality, the environments. Of course, we have been successful. I think the ingredients, factors that make us successful, are very important to keep,” the Moroccan coach explained, as per iDiski Times.

Respecting the threat of Simba

The Buccaneers face a Simba side that has been flawless in their local league, presenting a significant hurdle for the South African champions.

Among the threats identified are former AS Vita Club captain Mpanzu, Mamelodi Sundowns loanee Neo Maema, Anicet Oura, Clatous Chama and Libasse Gueye.

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“This is a difficult group with teams performing well in their respective leagues. We are playing a team that has won every game in the league this season. The quality of the players? Mpanzu was my captain in Vita Club, Oura, Chama, Gueye, Maema, you know? It shows this is a strong team,” Ouaddou noted.

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Focus and discipline required

Success in Africa often requires more than just technical ability, and Ouaddou has urged his players to push beyond their normal limits.

The tactical battle is further complicated by the presence of several South Africans within the Simba technical and playing staff. This familiarity means both sides will have a deep understanding of each other's strengths and weaknesses, making the margin for error incredibly slim in this opening fixture.

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“If we play in the PSL or outside, it’s something that’s important. When I speak about these factors, of course it’s discipline, organisation, going over the limit and of course you need some creativity to be successful. We need to be very strong, focused, disciplined to come back with the result, that’s it. But I’m very confident we will see – it will be very interesting, and we hope Tanzanian fans get to see a beautiful game,” he concluded.