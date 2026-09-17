Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou talks transfers - 'The scouting department know exactly what the team needs'

Orlando Pirates are currently in a state of transition following the exits of talismanic figures Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi.

While the club has been active in recruitment to defend their Betway Premiership title, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has admitted that the squad still requires more depth to remain competitive across all fronts.

The Moroccan coach specifically highlighted the right-back position as an area that needs immediate attention to ensure the Sea Robbers have adequate cover for a long season.

"We just spoke about this subject, when you are ambitious and you want to play in many competitions, of course, it's possible," Ouaddou told journalists, per KickOff.

"We hope to have some new players, especially in that position [right-back], we see. But I'm not in charge of these areas.

"We have a scouting department. They know exactly what the team needs and I am sure they will look for something, I hope.”

The urgency for new signings is driven by the sheer volume of fixtures facing the Soweto giants this term.

Pirates are not only looking to maintain their dominance in South African league and cup competitions but are also desperate to make a significant impact in the CAF Champions League.

"Because if we play the Champions League, we play the MTN, we play the Nedbank Cup, the Carling Cup, the Betway Premiership, it's a lot of games.”

“But like I told you, if it's not the case, it's my job to find other solutions. I'm not here to complain. I am to try to find solutions with the players that I have.”

As the transfer deadline looms, the Orlando Pirates faithful will be watching closely to see if the scouting department can deliver the reinforcements Ouaddou needs.



