Orlando Pirates facing a tricky balancing act as Thulasizwe Mbuyane weighs in on Abdeslam Ouaddou’s concerns - 'We want to win, but don't forget our style of football'

Orlando Pirates have made a positive start to the new season, but questions remain over whether Abdeslam Ouaddou has enough quality at his disposal to maintain the Buccaneers’ standards on both the domestic and continental fronts.

With several key players recently departing, Pirates have entered something of a rebuilding phase. While the results remain important, Thulasizwe Mbuyane believes there are areas of the squad that still need attention.

Speaking to GOAL, Mbuyane highlighted concerns over Pirates’ goalscoring and defensive work, while also backing the likes of Yanela Mbuthuma and Ghampani Lungu to play important roles.

"There should be a concern: we're conceding goals unnecessarily; we are also not scoring as much as we want, but we will... there's room for improvement for the Buccaneers because we lost lots of players, and key players.

"So, it's a rebuilding phase, but I am hopeful that the boys will turn the corner."



