Backpage
Orlando Pirates facing a tricky balancing act as Thulasizwe Mbuyane weighs in on Abdeslam Ouaddou’s concerns - 'We want to win, but don't forget our style of football'
- Backpage
'Rebuilding phase'
Orlando Pirates have made a positive start to the new season, but questions remain over whether Abdeslam Ouaddou has enough quality at his disposal to maintain the Buccaneers’ standards on both the domestic and continental fronts.
With several key players recently departing, Pirates have entered something of a rebuilding phase. While the results remain important, Thulasizwe Mbuyane believes there are areas of the squad that still need attention.
Speaking to GOAL, Mbuyane highlighted concerns over Pirates’ goalscoring and defensive work, while also backing the likes of Yanela Mbuthuma and Ghampani Lungu to play important roles.
"There should be a concern: we're conceding goals unnecessarily; we are also not scoring as much as we want, but we will... there's room for improvement for the Buccaneers because we lost lots of players, and key players.
"So, it's a rebuilding phase, but I am hopeful that the boys will turn the corner."
- Backpagepix
Backup plan for right-back position
One of the pressing issues for the Buccaneers is the lack of cover at right-back, with coach Ouaddou admitting that help is needed for Kamogelo Sebelebele.
The decision to let Deano van Rooyen leave has only added to the concern, particularly after Pirates were reportedly close to signing Thabang Matuludi, who has since joined Mamelodi Sundowns.
Despite the setback, Mbuyane remains hopeful that the Moroccan mentor has a solution within his ranks. He pointed to the club’s development structures as a possible fix to some of the gaps left by departing players.
"They let go of van Rooyen; maybe in the DDC, the coach does have some players who can fill the gap."
- Backpage
Bucs duo to shine
While there are concerns around certain areas of the squad, Mbuyane has been encouraged by the impact of Gamphani Lungu.
The winger has caught the eye since arriving at Pirates, earning praise with the way he has settled into Ouaddou’s system.
"He's an exciting player, who I think arrived and fit well in the Pirates system, and Ouaddou was clever enough to bring him," he stated.
"Lungu has been consistent for me; I don't want to say much on his confidence because the boy is doing well. He must be given that platform to do what he does best."
And one player Mbuyane is particularly keen to see succeed is Yanela Mbuthuma. He believes the youngster has the backing of the coach but insists that confidence will be key if he is to make the most of his chances.
"My focus and motivation is to see Mbuthuma doing well; I want the boy to prove his worth; the coach believes in him.
"I want to see him and give him advice; I think he's a good player; he has to believe in himself."
- Backpagepix
Ouaddou urged not to forget Pirates’ identity
He also touched on a wider debate surrounding Ouaddou and the style of football he wants Pirates to play.
The coach has made it clear that results are the priority, but Mbuyane believes winning should not come at the expense of entertaining football.
"Yes, the results are important, but also remember the fans want to be happy."
For Mbuyane, flair and creativity have always been part of South African football, and he does not want that side of the game to disappear in the pursuit of results.
"I don't think the coach is fair enough to say he doesn't want it and he'll leave. There's lot of talented players that can dribble. We had the likes of [Thabo] Rakhale, [Thabo] Qalinge, Teko [Modise], there's lots of players that were doing [that].
"So, the South African flair mustn't die because of wanting to win right through. Yes, we want to win, but not forgetting the style of football the country is playing; that's the brand that South Africa is playing," concluded Mbuyane.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting