Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou rates Sifiso Luthuli - 'I think he’s the future...'

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Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has thrown his weight behind Sifiso Luthuli, tipping the forward for a major role at the club. The striker recently made his mark during the Buccaneers' successful cup outing, sparking excitement about his potential in Soweto.

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Luthuli makes his mark in cup victory

Orlando Pirates manager Abdeslam Ouaddou has delivered a glowing assessment of striker Sifiso Luthuli, suggesting the forward is destined for big things at the Orlando Amstel Arena. The 25-year-old made his first appearance of the 2026/27 campaign during the Buccaneers' hard-fought 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United in the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals. While Mpho Padime grabbed the headlines with the winning goal, Luthuli’s second-half cameo caught the eye of his coach.

“About Luthuli, he has been doing well since the beginning of the season in the team of impact players. He showed us some great signs, and he was scoring,” Ouaddou explained to FARPost after the match. The coach noted that the timing was perfect to integrate the striker into the matchday squad, especially as he looks to manage the workload of his other attacking options including Evidence, Makgopa, Boitumelo Radiopane and Sebastian Pedersen.

“And I wanted to protect the other strikers, Evidence, Makgopa, Boitumelo Radiopane and Sebastian Pedersen. It was a moment for him [Luthuli] to come and play; it was the right moment for me,” the coach added. By blooding Luthuli in a high-stakes knockout game, Ouaddou demonstrated his growing confidence in the player's ability to handle the pressure of representing one of South Africa's most prestigious clubs.

Ouaddou elaborated on the specific qualities that make Luthuli such a promising prospect for the Buccaneers. “Yes, he showed some good signs of football; he’s somebody who’s able to play between the lines, good in the air even if we didn’t see him that much today; he’s somebody who is very efficient in the box. He’s somebody who can score with his left and right foot. What I like about him is the fighting spirit. He’s able to press, and he’s a hard worker. I think he’s the future of Orlando Pirates, and we have to give him time and keep on bringing him in to give him experience in the team.”

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A journey through the ranks back to Soweto

Luthuli is no stranger to the Pirates setup, having originally progressed through the club's famed development structures. However, his path to the first team required a temporary exit to gain valuable minutes. He spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Magesi FC, where he was a regular fixture in their starting eleven. During his stint in Limpopo, he made 16 appearances and contributed one goal and four assists, though he could not prevent the side's relegation.

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Now back at Pirates for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign, Luthuli finds himself in a highly competitive environment.

The manager’s comments suggest that Luthuli’s versatility and work rate are his biggest assets in this battle for places. Being able to operate between the lines and lead the press makes him a modern tactical fit for the Pirates system. Ouaddou’s insistence on "giving him time" indicates a long-term plan is in place to polish these raw attributes into a finished product capable of leading the line for years to come.

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As the Buccaneers continue their hunt for silverware on multiple fronts, Luthuli’s emergence provides a timely boost to their offensive rotations.