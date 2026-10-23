Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on the challenges facing Sebastian Pedersen - 'We are doing everything to help him'

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The Buccaneers' head coach has called for patience regarding the integration of the new Norwegian signing. Despite the growing anticipation among the Sea Robbers faithful, the technical team is taking a measured approach to ensure the forward is fully prepared for the rigours of South African football.

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Managing the transition for the Norwegian forward

Sebastian Pedersen has found playing time hard to come by since swapping Norway for the bright lights of Soweto, accumulating fewer than 90 minutes on the pitch so far. However, the Buccaneers boss was quick to praise the attitude of his new charge, noting that Pedersen’s work ethic behind the scenes has been exemplary.

“There’s no issues with Sebastian, I’m happy with his commitment, I’m happy about his integration, we are doing everything to help him,” Ouaddou explained to the media.

“Like I said, we have many strikers in that area. For sure, he’s working very hard in training, we are trying to give him really 90 minutes in the legs, with the impact players, and he’s doing well. So I’m just expecting the right moment to bring him into our team. I’m sure he’s somebody who is going to help us.”

The psychological and physical hurdles of adaptation

Moving across continents presents a unique set of challenges for any footballer, and Ouaddou is acutely aware of the psychological pressure that comes with playing for a club of Pirates' stature. The technical team is carefully monitoring the striker's progress to ensure he is mentally prepared for the expectations of the Ghost. By easing him into the squad, the coach believes he can protect the player from the burnout that often affects foreign signings who are expected to deliver immediate results without a proper bedding-in period.

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The tactical demands of the South African top flight are also significantly different from what Pedersen experienced in Europe, requiring a specific type of movement and physicality. Ouaddou stressed that the decision to keep him on the fringes for now is a strategic move designed to benefit both the player and the collective team dynamic.

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“At the same time, I already spoke about this issue, when you come into a new environment, it’s very important to bring the player in at the right timing. I don’t want to burn the player, so we have to analyse the right moment to bring him in, to help the team,” the coach added as he detailed the careful management process. “He’s close. What I’m seeing in training, he’s doing great things.”

The altitude factor in Johannesburg

One of the most significant obstacles facing Pedersen is the geographic reality of playing in Johannesburg. The high altitude of the Gauteng province can be a major shock to the system for players arriving from sea-level regions in Europe. Ouaddou highlighted this physiological barrier as a primary reason for the striker's gradual introduction, as the thin air affects recovery times and cardiovascular endurance during high-intensity bursts. Adapting to these conditions is a process that cannot be rushed and requires consistent exposure over several weeks.

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For a striker whose game relies on explosive movement and pressing, being physically compromised by altitude could prove disastrous in a competitive match. The Pirates medical and technical staff are working in tandem to monitor his lung capacity and overall fitness levels during training sessions held at these heights.

“Something that is very important as well, he comes into a city where we are over 1,000 metres altitude. You understand, so when you play at sea level and you come to a city playing at high altitude, it’s not easy, hey, it’s not easy,” Ouaddou noted. “All these factors must be taken into consideration in order to help the player.”







