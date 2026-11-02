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Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela
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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou explains what makes Bucs star stand out - 'He has a strong value system'

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The Sea Robbers' coach has lauded the impact of Thapelo Mokobodi, describing the midfielder as one of the finest talents currently operating in South African football. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since arriving at Mayfair, culminating in a match-winning display during his first taste of the Soweto Derby.

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A scouting masterstroke from the past

Reflecting on that initial discovery, Abdeslam Ouaddou noted that the squad was bloated and many talented individuals were being overlooked. "Look Mokobodi, I know him from Marumo Gallants, when I arrived in January, February, Marumo was I think at the bottom of the league, I came there, they had like 40 players, some of them were working on the side, normal training and he was on the other side with another team," the Pirates head coach explained to the media. It was only through a deliberate intervention that the midfielder's true potential was finally unearthed.

"I organised a friendly game for this people who were sitting on the side, and I saw quality, I was so surprised why this boy was on that side, him and Ncube – these two guys helped me to secure our position in the PSL." This early identification of talent has paid massive dividends for the Soweto giants, as Mokobodi has quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the team's tactical setup this season.

The complete box-to-box package

Since making the move to the Buccaneers, Mokobodi has been in sensational form, contributing two goals and four assists across 14 appearances. His ability to influence proceedings at both ends of the pitch has been a key factor in Pirates' pursuit of silverware. Ouaddou is particularly impressed by the physical and mental attributes the 23-year-old brings to the engine room, noting that his intelligence sets him apart from many of his contemporaries in the Betway Premiership.

"I was just so happy that the club brought him here to Pirates, and I knew what he could bring – so when I talk about his quality, he is box-to-box, he’s somebody able to run distances, he is clever, he can see before receiving the ball," Ouaddou added. This tactical awareness allowed the midfielder to dominate the recent 2-1 victory over rivals Kaizer Chiefs, where he provided two assists and walked away with the Man of the Match accolade.

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'He has a strong value system'

Beyond the technical skills and the impressive statistics, the Pirates coach believes that Mokobodi’s character is what truly makes him a special asset for the club. In a modern era where off-field distractions can often derail promising careers, the midfielder's dedication to his craft has earned him significant respect within the locker room. Ouaddou emphasised that the player’s human qualities are just as important as his output on the green grass during competitive fixtures.

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"He can assist, he can recover the ball and what is important, he is professional, he has a strong value system as a human being, he’s very respectful of his teammates, of the club, this boy – I predict a great future for this boy. And he’s definitely one of the best midfielders in the country," the coach stated.

Integral to the title defence

With Pirates currently sitting second in the league standings, the consistency shown by their new midfield general will be vital if they are to successfully defend their crown. The victory in the Soweto Derby has provided a significant boost to their momentum, and Mokobodi’s ability to thrive under the immense pressure of South Africa's biggest fixture has silenced any remaining doubters. His partnership with the rest of the midfield unit has become the heartbeat of the side.

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As the season progresses, the expectations surrounding the diminutive playmaker will only continue to grow.

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)