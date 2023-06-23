Orlando Pirates block Lepasa's overseas move to join ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter at Helsingborgs IF

Orlando Pirates are not keen on letting Zakhele Lepasa join former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter at Swedish outfit Helsingborgs IF.

Lepasa struggled at Pirates

Was loaned to SuperSport United

Baxter keen on luring striker to Sweden

WHAT HAPPENED: Lepasa did not enjoy club football in the 2022/23 season both at Pirates and SuperSport United - where he was loaned for the last six months of the Premier Soccer League campaign.

It has now emerged, the Swedish second-tier side wanted to give the Bafana Bafana international a change of environment, but the Sea Robbers refused the offer.

Baxter has further explained why the 26-year-old might have struggled for the Soweto giants.

WHAT HE SAID: "I watched him for a while and noticed he wasn’t in the frame at Pirates," Baxter said as quoted by SABC Sport.

"Then I spoke to people at SuperSport and they said he is not a regular there either and so naturally I wondered what his next move was because I quite like the player and believe Sweden would suit him.

"My thoughts were that we can’t afford to buy him outright. A loan move at a well-known club in Europe with the potential to then fight for promotion back to the topflight may suit Pirates to let him be in the [shop] window. To be fair I think they considered it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his struggles at the club level, Lepasa has been doing well for South Africa.

In the last five matches, he has scored three goals - with the most recent coming against Morocco in Group K's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers. The former TS Galaxy striker also provided two assists in the process for Bafana.

Coach Hugo Broos opined the clubs are not providing a favourable environment for the striker to succeed.

WHAT NEXT: Lepasa will now have to ensure his future is clear before the new season officially starts.