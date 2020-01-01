Orlando Pirates' biggest issue: Lack of creativity to service strikers

Goal explains why the Soweto giants' inability to create chances is becoming their Achilles' heel

Coach Josef Zinnbauer could only stand, watch and admire as Luvuyo Memela created goalscoring opportunities for FC against on Saturday night.

The hard-working midfielder tormented the Bucs defence from the start of the Premer Soccer League ( ) match until the last minute as the two teams drew 1-1 in Durban.

Memela's unpredictable attacking style caused havoc for the Soweto giants and drew his opponents out of position with his clever movement and silky skills.

The Cape Town-born player found gaps in the Bucs defence with ease while operating as a playmaker behind the main striker Lehlohonolo Majoro, who had numerous chances which he did not take.

Memela also made late runs into the penalty box which saw him being fouled in the area and AmaZulu were awarded a penalty, which Majoro scored from the rebound after his effort from the spot-kick was saved by Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.





The left-footed player was unlucky not to grab a late winning goal as his header from the far-post was well saved by his former teammate Sandilands in stoppage time.

Pirates' decision to allow Memela to leave on a free transfer earlier this month has come back to haunt them as he is one player they need right now.

A lethargic Bucs side struggled to break down AmaZulu's defence throughout the match and they had to resort to crosses which did not trouble Siyabonga Mbatha in the AmaZulu goal.

Zinnbauer had adopted the same game plan he had for the MTN8 quarter-final clash with whereby his side played through the wings and crosses were played into the box.

Terrence Dzvukamanja's solitary goal came from a cross from Wayde Jooste and it was enough to earn Pirates a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man City with Memela being a noticeable absentee from the team last weekend.

Memela later resurfaced at AmaZulu where coach Ayanda Dlamini and his team technical were busy studying and analyzing videos of Bucs' encounter against City.

As expected Pirates tried to attack through the wings against Usuthu and Jooste constantly played crosses into the box in search of the attackers.

However, AmaZulu's towering defender Mario Booysen dealt well with the aerial balls which were played into the area throughout the match.

There was no service for diminutive strikers Frank Mhango and Dzvukamanja, who could not compete with Booysen and his central defensive partner Tapelo Xoki in aerial battles.

The only time Pirates were able to unsettle the KwaZulu-Natal giants' defence was when they attacked through the midfield, which only occurred occasionally.

Siphesihle Ndlovu posed a threat to the hosts' defence with his runs from midfield and he was fouled in the box after he had ventured forward.

The resultant penalty was converted by Mhango to hand Bucs the lead, but after that, the Soweto giants reverted back to playing through the wings which did not trouble the Usuthu defence.

It is back to the drawing board for Zinnbauer as he looks to find the solution to the team's inability to create enough chances ahead of their next clash with Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

The last time Pirates scored more than one goal in a match was two months ago when they defeated SuperSport United 2-1 in a league encounter.

Since then Bucs have netted once in each of their last four games - which is not good enough for a team looking to challenge for the league title this term.

Zinnbauer has some of the most creative players in the country at his disposal at Pirates with Deon Hotto, Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule being quality playmakers.

Hotto, who is able to operate behind the strikers or as a winger, registered the most assists (13) in the league during the 2018/19 season, while playing for the now-defunct .

The Namibia international is in his maiden season with the Buccaneers and he may need time to adjust at the Soweto giants, but it is Zinnbuaer's job to ensure that the player settles down quickly and starts delivering for the team.

While Lorch and Pule were influential players for Pirates when they were perennial title contenders between 2018 and 2019 under Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic as they created and scored goals for fun.

The duo has been inconsistent since Zinnbauer took over the team in December 2019 and Bucs relied on Memela last season, but he has since left the Houghton-based giants.

Zinnbauer will have to find a way to bring out the best in his key playmakers and if he succeeds in doing so, Pirates will be genuine challengers for the title.