Orlando Arena intimidating atmosphere won't be a factor says Sekhukhune coach - 'The players know what they are facing'

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Sekhukhune United head coach Papi Zothwane has insisted that his squad will not be overawed by the vociferous home support at Orlando Amstel Arena this weekend. Babina Noko are set to face defending champions Orlando Pirates in a highly anticipated Carling Knockout quarter-final clash on Saturday afternoon.

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Overcoming the Soweto cauldron

Sekhukhune United head into this weekend's cup fixture with a sense of purpose following their dominant 3-1 victory over Richards Bay in the round of 16. That result earned them a daunting trip to the home of the Buccaneers, where the atmosphere is famously hostile for visiting teams. The Orlando Pirates faithful are renowned for creating a wall of sound that often rattles opponents before a ball is even kicked, but Papi Zothwane believes his side is mentally prepared for the tactical and emotional hurdles that lie ahead in Soweto.

Speaking at a press conference held at the PSL headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg, the Sekhukhune mentor admitted that the environment at the venue can be intimidating but backed his players to rise to the occasion.

“Every team we play against in the Betway Premiership, our approach is always to be better than the team to win the matches. Uyazi vele ukuthi kunzima [You know well that it’s tough] at [Orlando Amstel] Arena, because of the crowd, the intimidation will always be there,” Zothwane said.

Tactical preparation and mental fortitude

The defending champions, Orlando Pirates, represent one of the toughest tests in South African football, particularly in a knockout format where they have excelled recently.

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“Because Pirates supporters when they go there, their motto is always that ‘No one comes out at Arena' but as coaches we prepare our players mentally to know what is at stake, because they know that if we win, we go to the next round," Zothwane said.

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The coach highlighted that the stakes of the Carling Knockout demand a different level of focus compared to league football. With a semi-final spot on the line, the psychological battle becomes just as important as the physical one. Zothwane’s approach is centred on ensuring his players are not surprised by anything they encounter, from the chants of the crowd to the intensity of the opposition's press. By demystifying the "Arena" factor, he hopes to empower his players to execute their game plan without hesitation or fear of failure.

Confidence without fear

Despite the underdog status often handed to teams visiting Orlando, Zothwane has instilled a sense of "arrogance" and self-belief in his squad. He refuses to buy into the narrative that smaller teams should play with a defensive mindset against the traditional powerhouses of the Betway Premiership. Instead, he wants his players to dominate their individual battles and show that they are just as capable as their more illustrious opponents. This aggressive mindset is key to Sekhukhune's strategy as they look to cause an upset and dethrone the holders.

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“And we approach games differently. The players know what they are facing at Arena. As I said before, we’re very much confident, because I don’t think there is a coach that can approach a game, whether it’s Pirates or Sundowns or whichever team, you’re approaching it with fear," the former Richards Bay coach said.

“You have to be confident in yourselves, in your approach and even us as Sekhukhune, we’re confident in our approach and we believe in the players that we have that they can win us matches. Even on Saturday, we believe in our approach that it will take us through. The game has different results but we always go with confidence and arrogance to say, even us we’re better, we can play, we can win matches and our players are capable of winning the match," the 45-year-old coach added. The stage is now set for a thrilling quarter-final encounter where mentality may prove to be the deciding factor.