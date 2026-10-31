Stuttgart ran out 4-2 winners away at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday evening, in the eighth round of the German Bundesliga.

There was a distinctive Moroccan touch to it too, with Stuttgart star Bilal El Khannouss scoring the visitors' third goal.

The result lifts Stuttgart to 9 points in tenth place, while Leverkusen stay frozen on 13 points in sixth.

Stuttgart could hardly have started better, according to the Bundesliga website's review of the key moments. In the 14th minute, a quick exchange between Bilal El Khannouss and Deniz Undav forced goalkeeper Mark Flekken to parry a shot, and Demirović followed up the rebound to put it into the net.

Eight minutes later came the second. Vušković swung in a corner, Jeff Chabot headed it into the penalty area, Grisha Prömel nodded it on, and Jamie Leweling slotted home from close range.

Bayer Leverkusen hit back through Patrik Schick, who rose to meet an Álex García corner and powered a header into the net in the 28th minute, reducing the gap to 2-1.

Ibrahim Maza then rattled the crossbar from a corner, and just before the break Leweling did the same at the other end. The first half closed with Stuttgart ahead 2-1.

Stuttgart picked up where they left off after the restart. Having shrugged off Leverkusen's pressure, Vušković slipped a pass to Bilal El Khannouss on the left, and the Moroccan drove towards the edge of the box before curling a precise effort from around 20 yards that nestled inside the far post. The third goal arrived in the 51st minute.

The visitors struck again in the 65th minute. Undav delivered a perfect pass across the penalty area to Demirović at the far post, and the Bosnian lashed home a powerful shot from seven yards for his second of the night and his team's fourth.

Leverkusen pulled one back in the 79th minute, when Miguel Gutiérrez found Ibrahim Maza with a cross and the midfielder headed in at the far post. The match finished 4-2 to the visitors.