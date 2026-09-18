Bayern Munich swept aside Union Berlin 7-0 in a footballing festival at the Allianz Arena on Friday evening, part of the fourth round of the German league.

The rout lifted the Bavarian giants provisionally to the top of the Bundesliga on 10 points. Union Berlin's crisis deepened, their tally frozen on a single point in sixteenth place.

Jamal Musiala opened the party in the 18th minute with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that settled into the net. Michael Olise then won a penalty in the 38th minute after Roth tripped him, and Harry Kane rifled it low to the left of the goalkeeper for his 100th Bundesliga goal.

Two minutes before the break, Olise made it three with a fine effort from the edge of the area that found the tight corner.

The dominance rolled on after the interval. Olise whipped in a fine cross from the right in the 54th minute and Kane powered a header into the net for the fourth.

Al-Sibari collected a pass from Alphonso Davies in the 70th minute, toyed with the Union Berlin defence and raced clear one-on-one before finishing coolly for the fifth. It was his first goal in a Bayern shirt, in his seventh appearance across all competitions since his summer move to the German side.

Olise capped the demolition in the 73rd minute. He latched onto a long through ball, went clear one-on-one, beat the goalkeeper and watched the ball nestle in off the post for the sixth.

The Frenchman wasn't done. He completed his hat-trick with a rocket from outside the box that beat the goalkeeper in the 76th minute, making it seven and sealing a crushing 7-0 win.

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