Andile Jali has found a new home at Moroka Swallows FC as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates miss out on former Mamelodi Sundowns star.

Andile Jali's new club revealed

He links up with former Sundowns coach

Signed a two-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED: Moroka Swallows unveiled Andile Jali as their marquee signing on Friday evening as the veteran midfielder reunited with coach Steve Komphela.

Jali and Komphela are known to share a close relationship and when Komphela joined Swallows speculation was rife on whether the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor would take the former Bafana Bafana star with him to the Soweto giants.

WHAT WAS SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal at Swallows after he spent about five years at Premier Soccer League champions Sundowns.

WHAT'S NEXT: After weeks of training on his own and at times with friend and former Bafana Bafana teammate Thamsanqa Gabuza - Jali will link up with his new teammates as pre-season is underway.