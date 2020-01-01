Nurkovic, Zwane and Manyama headline 2019/20 PSL awards nominees

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns unsurprisingly dominate the nominees for the accolades

The Premier Soccer League ( ) today announced the list of nominees for the 2019/20 PSL Awards.



The awards will be held next week Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 20h00 in a virtual event.



Samir Nurkovic ( ), Peter Shalulile ( ), Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane (both ) will battle for the coveted prize of 2019/20 PSL Footballer of the Season.



This year, there are four nominees instead of the normal three after the players were tied on votes and could not be separated even after using the provisions in the rules to eliminate names.

Voting for the PSL Footballer of the Season is done by Premier Division coaches only.



Zwane features again amongst the nominees for the PSL Player’s Player of the Season. He is competing with teammate Hlompho Kekana, who has been nominated for the same award four consecutive times and Kaizer Chiefs’ Lebogang Manyama.

This category is voted by the players in the Premier Division. Players are not allowed to vote for their own teammate.



In the highly sought-after category of the PSL Coach of the Season, ’s Eric Tinkler is up against Kaizer Chiefs former coach Ernst Middendorp and former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane has won the last two consecutive awards in this category.



In the MTN8, it’s an all SuperSport United affair. Clayton Daniels, Bradley Grobler and Ronwen Williams are in line to win the MTN8 Last Man Stadium.



In the Telkom Knockout, Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Gaston Sirino and Hlompho Kekana have been nominated with Maritzburg United’s Judas Moseamedi.



For the Nedbank Cup two categories, Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Evidence Makgopa ( FC) and Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein ) have been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player.



For the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament, ' Terrence Dzvukamanja, Victory Letsoalo and Mamelodi Sundowns' Motjeka Madisha will be vying for the main prize.



Full List of nominees:

More teams

Footballer of the Season

Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs)

Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park)

Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

PSL Player’s Player of the Season

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)



PSL Coach of the Season

Ernst Middendorp (Kaizer Chiefs)

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Eric Tinkler (Maritzburg United)



PSL Young Player of the Season

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)

Sphesihle Maduna ( )



PSL Goalkeeper of the Season

Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)



PSL Defender of the Season

Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs)

Rushine De Reuck (Maritzburg United)

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)



PSL Midfielder of the Season

Lebogang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

Thabo Nodada ( )

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)



MTN8

MTN8 Last Man Standing

Clayton Daniels (SuperSport United)

Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United)

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)



Telkom Knockout

Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament:

Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg United)

Gaston Sirino (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)



Nedbank Cup

Article continues below

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player

Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

Sifiso Ngobeni ( )

*(under 23)



Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits)

Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns)