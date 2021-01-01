Ntseki on joining Kaizer Chiefs: I already feel at home, being a Motaung

The former Bafana Bafana head coach is well suited to developing youth, having coached various junior national teams in South Africa

New Kaizer Chiefs technical director and head of youth Molefi Ntseki says he feels at home at the club due to his ties to the Motaung family.

Ntseki was on Monday confirmed as the club’s new technical director and head of development, a position which in theory could keep him with Chiefs for some time - the position not necessarily being as unstable as that of a head coach.

“From outside, every kid, every player, every administrator, every coach, we are all looking forward to be part of this brand,” Ntseki told Chiefs' media upon his arrival at Naturena.

“I think when I came in here, it’s a very conducive atmosphere, a very professional atmosphere. As you are driving through the gates, the people you meet at the gates that you speak to, they know who you are.

“Everything is very professional from the first gate that you go through, until you get to the boardroom. So it’s been a very warm welcome, and by the way, we should remember that we are talking of love and peace.”

If things go to plan, it could be a perfect fit between Amakhosi and Ntseki, who has revealed that he belongs to the same clan as the club owners, the Motaung family.

“The Motaungs have done very well to bring all of us together and to make us all one big happy family. Irrespective of your role and position at the club, we all belong to this happy big family which is Kaizer Chiefs,” he added.

“I am a Sotho, my home language is Sesotho. I am Motaung Ramokhele, which is the third clan of the Motaungs.

Article continues below

“The first clan is Motaung wa ha hlalele, which is the leadership of this club. And the second one is Motaung wa ha Moletsane, so I’m the third of the clan of the Motaungs.

“So coming in here it feels good. Because I am a traditional person, a cultural person, I come from that background. So I already feel at home, being a Motaung.

“I’m very happy to be part of the Motaungs, because I’m on top of the mountain. And being on top of the mountain, it means that I can see the whole world.”