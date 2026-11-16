'He has not been part of that period' - Norway boss Staale Solbakken furious as Erling Haaland is grilled over Man City's 115 charges

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Norway manager Staale Solbakken has expressed his anger after Erling Haaland was questioned regarding Manchester City’s ongoing financial misconduct case. Following Norway's victory over Wales on Saturday, the prolific striker addressed the Premier League's 115 charges for the first time, leading to a fiery defence from his international coach.

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Solbakken slams media focus on Haaland

Solbakken openly expressed his profound frustration after watching his star striker face intense questioning regarding City being found guilty of more than one hundred breaches of English football's strict financial regulations. The outspoken coach emphatically pointed out the absurdity of this line of inquiry by highlighting that Erling Haaland was not even a player at the Etihad Stadium during the specific historical timeframe currently under investigation.

“One should be careful. We are for transparency and that you should be allowed to ask the questions you want. What you have to remember here is that he is one of the world's biggest stars; everything he says goes around the world. He has not been part of that period for which they are being investigated. Still, it is his face that is featured in 90 per cent of the cases about it. It is madness,” Solbakken told TV 2.

Manager defends star's silence on City controversy

Solbakken has lifted the lid on the deafening silence coming out of the Man City dressing room, pointing out that Rodri remains the only player to publicly address the ongoing situation. Defending his own star's unique handling of the controversy, the manager claimed that his distinct approach is deeply rooted in his Scandinavian background.

"There are no Manchester City players, except Rodri, who have spoken out in that case. It ended in chaos, where he defends his club and perhaps says a thing or two he shouldn't have said. Then it snowballs. He (Haaland) does something that no one else does because he comes from Norwegian culture and understands the mechanisms," he stated. Solbakken also reminded the media that while a verdict was reached, the legal process is ongoing, stating: "They are convicted and charged, but it is allowed to appeal."

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Haaland breaks silence on City verdict

Haaland himself admitted he found it difficult to discuss the situation when approached after Norway's 3-1 win at Ullevaal. The forward initially responded by listing the various clubs he played for during the years City allegedly committed the infractions, underscoring his lack of involvement in the club's past administrative dealings.

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"This is a question I struggle a bit to answer. It is a case between the Premier League and Manchester City. Should I then answer that? It is difficult to answer when I don't know much. I haven't read much about it to be honest. I have a focus on performing for Manchester City," Haaland explained. When pressed on whether the situation affects his future, he added: "Now I understand that you want a little headline here, but... As I said, I signed a long contract in 2022. In 2022 I made a relatively good choice when I went to City. We can all say that together. I would say that myself when I see the trophies I have won, the way I have developed, both on the pitch and so on."

International protection for the superstar

Solbakken revealed that he had previously stepped in to shield Haaland from the media to avoid the type of "chaos" seen in other press conferences involving City players. He believes the pressure placed on the striker to answer for the club's hierarchy is misplaced and potentially damaging given the sensitive nature of the legal battle.

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"I think you should understand the other side, and what would have happened if he said one word wrong in that case. I made the decision that he should not meet the press last time. I said that 'you shouldn't do this. You should stay far away.' Because it is so infected," Solbakken remarked.