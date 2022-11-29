Ngema: Marumo Gallants star and Motaung comment on reported Kaizer Chiefs interest

Marumo Gallants star attacker Celimpilo Ngema has addressed reports tipping him to join Kaizer Chiefs next year.

Chiefs and AmaZulu have been strongly linked with Ngema

Ex-Uthongathi FC star's deal with Gallants will expire in June 2023

Motaung didn't dismiss the rumours linking Amakhosi with Ngema

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old has become one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the country and he inspired Bahlabane Ba Ntwa to this season's Caf Confederation Cup group stage.

Having netted twice from four Confederation Cup matches, Ngema's exploits for the Limpopo outfit have reportedly caught the eye of several clubs including Chiefs and AmaZulu FC ahead of the January 2023 transfer window.

When approached for a comment, Ngema pointed out that he was in the dark regarding the rumoured interest from Amakhosi. While Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung was cagey when asked to confirm the Soweto giants' interest in the former Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila star.

WHAT DID NGEMA SAY?: "I don't know what you are talking about. I am a Marumo player. If something happens, I will hear from my management," Ngema told Isolezwe.

WHAT DID MOTAUNG SAY?: "Mmm, I'm stuck in a meeting. Please contact me again, I can't talk," Motaung told the same publication.

"Although I don't know who you are talking about, I repeat that matters relating to contracts are only for the team and the players. You are a news publication."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngema has seven months left on his current deal with Gallants having signed a three-year deal in 2020.

Chiefs and AmaZulu are believed to be ready to offer the diminutive player pre-contracts when he enters the final six months of his deal in January.

However, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Bahlabane Ba Ntwa offered Ngema a new improved deal in order to avoid losing him for free.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR NGEMA? The Melmoth-born player and his Bahlabane Ba Ntwa teammates took a break from training due to the ongoing Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Gallants are set to go head-to-head with SuperSport United on December 30 when the current PSL campaign resumes.