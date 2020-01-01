New Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt has desire to infiltrate continent - Shongwe

The former Amakhosi net minder reflects on the club’s new manager, saying he is the right man to lead the team

Former goalkeeper William Shongwe has backed the appointment of former coach Gavin Hunt who was unveiled by the Soweto giants on Thursday.

‘Cool Cat’ says the four-time Premier Soccer League ( ) title-winning coach will instil a winning mentality at Naturena, and also stated Hunt's ambitions have always been driven by winning trophies.

In addition, Shongwe says Hunt will look to emulate coach Pitso Mosimane, who has won the Caf and Caf Super Cup.

“I think it’s time for Chiefs to get back to winning ways. And I think that wherever he [Hunt] has been, that has been clear. His record speaks for itself,” Shongwe told IOL .

“I worked with Gavin at SuperSport [United] and his desire has always been to infiltrate the continent. And what Pitso Mosimane has done, in local football, has been driven by Caf football experience. And an ambitious coach such as Gavin Hunt has taken to that.”

Although the Cape Town-born tactician is scheduled to meet his new players on Monday and launch a new path in his career, Shongwe says Hunt has the right to choose his technical team.

Media reports have surfaced this week that legend Doctor Khumalo is set to assist Hunt whilst Dillon Sheppard’s name has also been mentioned for the assistant coach job.

“Yes, he’s got his own people. But I think that when it comes to his assistant that will depend on the policy of the club,” added the legend.

“You must remember that Chiefs also have legends that have achieved so much at the club.”

Chiefs surrendered the PSL title to treble winners, Sundowns, and they will look to challenge for the 2020 MTN8 title in the new season to ease the pressure following a lengthy trophy drought.

On the other hand, Hunt’s priority will be to guide the club in the Caf Champions League as they will be joined by the 2016 winners Sundowns.

While and Bloemfontein will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next year.