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The Netherlands suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat by Germany in the Nations League on Monday evening. Xavi Hernández's side had no answer at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, particularly after half-time. Florian Wirtz led the way for Germany with two goals. The Netherlands nevertheless advance to the Nations League quarter-finals as runners-up behind Germany in Group 2 of League A. It was their heaviest defeat against Germany since 1957, when they lost 7-0.

The Netherlands kept almost the same line-up that faced Greece for their clash with their eastern neighbours. Only the slightly injured Frenkie de Jong missed out, giving Quinten Timber a starting place. Xavi had warned of Germany's quality before the match. Jürgen Klopp's side had to pull out all the stops to reach the Nations League quarter-finals.

Germany made it clear from the opening stages that the Netherlands faced a very different test from the one they had encountered a few days earlier in Amsterdam. They pressed the Dutch build-up high up the pitch with plenty of players, regularly forcing goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to play long. The Netherlands tried to use the pace of Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen and Crysencio Summerville on the counter-attack, but rarely tested the German defence.

Even so, the Netherlands had an excellent chance to open the scoring midway through the first half. Summerville played Gakpo in behind, and the forward beat his marker before trying to find Malen at the far post. The cross was too hard, though, and Malen mistimed his jump, heading wide of the German goal.

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At the other end, Derry Scherhant made his presence felt. The SC Freiburg forward struck the post with a fine effort after 32 minutes, then got his goal nine minutes later. Scherhant easily cut inside Denzel Dumfries and fired into the top corner, leaving Verbruggen helpless and giving Germany a 1-0 lead at half-time.

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After the break, the Netherlands briefly looked capable of getting back into the match. Dumfries appeared at the far post in the 48th minute but headed a cross over Marc-André ter Stegen's goal. Gakpo also had a chance to shoot, but the German goalkeeper saved his effort before his team took control for good.

The Netherlands fell further behind in the 60th minute. Dumfries lost possession in a dangerous position, and Wirtz punished the mistake with a powerful long-range shot that went in off the inside of the post. Just five minutes later, Nico Schlotterbeck headed in from a set piece despite the presence of several Dutch defenders.

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Germany were not finished. In the 71st minute, Wirtz exploited huge gaps in the Dutch defence and fired in from close range off the crossbar: 4-0. Coach Xavi brought on Justin Kluivert, Mexx Meerdink and Ian Maatsen, among others, to try to turn the tide, but the Netherlands never looked like pulling a goal back.

Six minutes after Germany's fourth goal, Brajan Gruda tapped into an empty net from close range after an earlier German effort had struck the post. At 5-0, Verbruggen called his team-mates together and made his frustration with their defending clear.

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For Xavi, the heavy defeat is a painful reality check, especially after the Netherlands beat Greece 7-0 just a few days earlier. They once again failed to beat a top nation, and Germany exposed their defensive problems. The thrashing has not put their place in the Nations League quarter-finals in danger, but the coach has plenty to ponder ahead of the knockout stage.