Nedbank Cup Final: Date, teams, how to watch, tickets, past winners and all the details

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the final of South Africa’s premier knockout football competition

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants battle it out for the 2021/22 Nedbank Cup title at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Saturday.

It will be the first time ever for the two sides to meet in the final of a knockout competition.

Only two teams are now left in this competition which started with 32 teams including those from the National First Division as well as the third-tier league.

Marumo Gallants will be looking to defend the trophy they won for the first time this season to earn themselves a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Sundowns on the other hand would be keen to lift the Nedbank Cup and complete a treble in a season they have already bagged the PSL title and MTN8.

Saturday's winner will go home with R7 million while the losing finalist pockets R2.5 million.

When is the 2021/22 Nedbank Cup final?

Game Date Kick-off time Nedbank Cup Final May 28, 2022 18:00hrs SA Time

The 2021/22 Nedbank Cup final will take place on Saturday May 28, 2022.

It is set to kick off at 18:00hrs South African time and the match will be staged at the neutral Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg, the North West Province.

It will be the second time for Sundowns to play at the Royal Bafokeng this season after they hosted Al Hilal Omdurman at that 44,500 seater in a Caf Champions League group game in February.

Meet the finalists and their journey to Rustenburg

Sundowns have had what appears to be an easy road to the Nedbank Cup final and they have been ruthless along the way.

They started their campaign with a 4-0 win over National First Division side Richards Bay away at Princess Magogo Stadium.

The Brazilians then hammered third-tier side Mathaithai FC 6-0 in the Round of 32, before again posting an emphatic 5-0 victory over another third division outfit Summerfield Dynamos in the quarter-finals.

What was their only huge challenge in this competition awaited them in the semi-finals where they sneaked 2-1 past Royal AM.

It was the first time for them to concede a goal in this tournament this season where they have scored 17 goals in four games.

That could be a big concern for Marumo Gallants who started the campaign with a 1-0 Round of 32 win over Chippa United, before knocking out Santos in the following round.

Bahlabana Ba Ntwa then saw off Soweto giants Orlando Pirates via penalty shootouts in the quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw.

To reach the final, they edged Baroka FC 1-0 in the semi-final and they have been fortunate to so far play all their four games at home.

Interestingly, it was Gallants (then known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) who eliminated Sundowns from last season’s Nedbank Cup at the semi-final stage.

Gallants sailed through a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time to claim their first-ever major piece of silverware.

Nedbank Cup final live stream & how to watch on TV

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Nedbank Cup previous winners

Since this competition started in 1971, Kaizer Chiefs are the most successful team with 13 titles and they are followed by Pirates who have eight.

Sundowns, Swallows FC and SuperSport United are tied at five titles each.

In trying to defend the Nedbank Cup, Gallants are campaigning to be the first team to win this competition in back-to-back seasons since SuperSport lifted the 2015/16 and 2016/17 titles.

Other teams to have previously successfully defended this Cup are Chiefs and Pirates and at one time, between 1973 and 1975, the Buccaneers won it three times in succession.

Nedbank Cup final tickets, prices & how to buy

Tickets still available at TicketPro outlets (R40 for adults and R15 for children under 12).