Ndlovu: Pointing fingers at one another won't help struggling Orlando Pirates

The attacking midfielder has been left to rue the Buccaneers' missed chances against Usuthu

midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu has called for unity as the Soweto giants are experiencing a winless run.

The Bucs ship has been unsettled by the sudden departure of coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who surprisingly resigned on Friday.

Pirates extended their winless run to four matches across all competitions when they drew 0-0 with FC in a match on Tuesday night.

Ndlovu was handed his debut for the Buccaneers by caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena against Usuthu.

“I am happy I made my debut in Durban," Ndlovu told Pirates media.

"To play and get the result we got is a good thing and it shows that we will bounce back and win a couple of games that are coming."

The Buccaneers have now failed to score in their last four matches, even though they created good opportunities which they failed to convert against AmaZulu.

Ndlovu stressed the importance of improving their finishing in front of goal ahead of their next match which is against Zambian side Green Eagles on Saturday.

"The game was difficult, but I think we could have wrapped it up in the first half," the former playmaker added.

"We are looking forward to rectifying our mistakes and try to convert our chances because we are creating a lot of chances.

“When things are not going well we have to stick together and be united so that we can get results because it’s easy to point fingers at each other when things are not going right," he concluded.

Pirates lost 1-0 to Eagles in the 2019/20 Caf preliminary round first-leg clash in Lusaka two weeks ago.

The second-leg encounter is scheduled to be played at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.