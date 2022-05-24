Ncikazi concerned despite Orlando Pirates' dominant performance against Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi felt that his charges should have scored more goals against Maritzburg United on Tuesday night.



The Buccaneers returned to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League when they secured a 4-1 win over the Team of Choice at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium.



Currently placed second on the PSL standings, Bucs will finish second and qualify for next season's Caf Champions League if they defeat Royal AM on Friday and SuperSport United on Monday in their last two games.

Ncikazi explained that he was concerned by his side's inability to score more goals in a game which they dominated with Thembinkosi Lorch walking away with the Man of the Match award.



"Let's thank the players for the win from the situation we're coming from, I saw a confident team," Ncikazi told SuperSport TV.



"My only concern is that we could have scored more, that's the area you wish. If you get all these opportunities that come your way, score them, without sounding ungrateful.



"But having said that we won the match, we got the three points, that's important for me today."



Lorch opened the scoring before he grabbed three assists as he set up Kwame Peprah, Deon Hotto and Kabelo Dlamini on the night.



It was Pirates' first game since they lost to Moroccan side RS Berkane in the Caf Confederation Cup final last week Friday.



Ncikazi was asked what was the difference between the final and the Maritzburg game, and he said: "Nothing was different in how we approached the game, the only difference was that today we took the chances that we created, differently from other matches.



"Today we scored and in other matches we don't. I thought that was the only difference."