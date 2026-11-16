Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne more likely to join MLS or Saudi Pro League than return to Premier League with Everton amid exit links

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Napoli playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is considered far more likely to move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League than seal a surprise Premier League return with Everton. Speculation surrounding the 35-year-old midfielder has intensified as his current contract in Italy expires at the end of the campaign.

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Veteran playmaker unlikely for Everton

Reports from Football Insider indicate that De Bruyne is expected to favour a switch to North America or the Middle East over joining Everton if he leaves Naples. Although the Serie A club hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, they have yet to trigger that clause. Even after accepting reduced terms to move to Italy, his substantial wages remain a major obstacle for English suitors.

Pundit rules out English return

The Belgium international departed Manchester City in 2025 after a trophy-laden decade that yielded six Premier League titles and nearly 300 direct goal contributions. Having overcome fitness problems during his debut season in Naples, he has rediscovered his form this term with four goals and two assists across 15 outings.

Speaking on the publication's Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O'Rourke explained why a Merseyside switch is improbable: "If De Bruyne was to leave Napoli any time soon, it's maybe more likely that he would go to a different league.

"Maybe the MLS could be something that would be of interest to him, and I would imagine there would be a lot of Saudi Pro League clubs who would love the opportunity to sign the Belgium international as well.

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"So as things stand right now, I would say any move back to the Premier League is probably unlikely for De Bruyne."

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Lucrative Middle East switch appeals

While his decision to join Napoli demonstrated a desire to keep competing at the highest level in Europe, the former City talisman has never hidden the financial appeal of moving to the Middle East later in his career.

Addressing the prospect of a Saudi move back in 2024, De Bruyne admitted: "At my age you have to be open to everything. You're talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career.

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"Sometimes you have to think about that. If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.

"Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven't had to think about that yet."

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January window brings fresh interest

Uncertainty over the midfielder's future is set to dominate headlines ahead of the January 2027 transfer window if Napoli delay triggering his one-year extension. Alongside potential approaches from MLS and Saudi Arabia, Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven have also emerged as surprise contenders to sign him mid-season. Unless the Italian hierarchy act soon to secure his services, De Bruyne will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in the new year.