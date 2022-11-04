MTN8 Final: Orlando Pirates' Ncikazi on Ofori or Mpontshane - 'Whoever plays will make fans proud'

Orlando Pirates' Mandla Ncikazi insists whoever starts between Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane vs AmaZulu in MTN8 final will make fans proud.

Ofori is fit to play again

Mpontshane was blamed for Soweto Derby loss

Ncikazi comments on goalkeeping situation

WHAT HAPPENED: The Ghanaian keeper has been out injured which gave an opportunity to his positional rival to take the No.1 spot.

However, Mpontshane made a blunder in the Soweto Derby last weekend as Kaizer Chiefs won 1-0.

With Ofori fit again, it is not clear who will start in goal against AmaZulu and the Bucs assistant coach has not given any clues.

WHAT HE SAID: "The goalkeeping department; I wanted to skip this question," Ncikazi said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"We will put the best goalkeeper that the club has, based on the training we have had and based on the number of training that we have had.

"I'm sure the goalkeeper that will be in the starting line-up will make the supporters of Pirates very proud."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mpontshane has been in goal for the last three games in all competitions and managed to keep two clean sheets in the process. However, Yusuf Maart's goal from the centre of the pitch has put him in the spotlight.

Prior to his injury, Ofori had played 12 matches in all competitions and he was in goal when Pirates defeated Bloemfontein Celtic to win the annual competition in 2020.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpage

BackpagePix

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: Ofori and Mpontshane are anxiously waiting to see who will be given a chance against Usuthu on Saturday.

Their next game will be against Chiefs on November 12 in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-final.