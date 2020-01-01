MTN8: Bloemfontein Celtic win gives Orlando Pirates confidence going into Soweto Derby - Nyauza

The former Platinum Stars player disclosed how they overcame a stubborn Phunya Sele Sele in the City of Roses

defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza says it was important to secure a victory over Bloemfontein ahead of Sunday's Soweto Derby clash.

The Buccaneers edged out 1-0 to record their maiden win of the season in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Wednesday night.

Pirates had started their league campaign with two consecutive 1-1 draws against FC and Stellenbosch FC.

Nyauza explained that they were keen to collect maximum points against Phunya Sele Sele in order to move up on the league standings.

“It was very important for us to get the result, so, that we can at least get the three points and climb up the table," Nyauza told the club's social media platforms on Thursday.

"It will also give us confidence going forward to the next game."

Pirates will take on their arch-rivals Chiefs in the 2020 MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash with the Buccaneers leading 3-0 on aggregate.

Nyauza, who produced a Man of the Match performance in the clash against Celtic, indicated that Phunya Sele Sele made it difficult for them at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

“When you are playing an away game against Celtic it’s very difficult. They are an organised team, the same thing applies to us. We are tactical. They are also tactical," he added.

"So, we had to be organised and focused. We had to play three at the back [and] it was a tactical change so that we can be more offensive and at least get a result.

"That’s what we did, we played [Siphesihle] Ndlovu and he got us [the goal] and we got the three points.”

The victory took the Buccaneers to the sixth spot on the league standings with seven points from three matches their next game in the competition is against SuperSport United on November 21.

However, Pirates have now turned their attention to their eagerly anticipated encounter against Chiefs as they look to reach the MTN8 final for the first time since 2014.

Chiefs will be the hosts at the 2010 Fifa World Cup final venue, FNB Stadium on Sunday.