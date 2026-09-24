Vinicius Junior is enduring a wretched spell at Real Madrid. Well below his best, the Brazilian finds himself under the microscope once again, just as he was so often last season.

Jeers have started to ring out at the Santiago Bernabeu, fuelling the debate over his form.

Former goalkeeper Esteban Suarez tackled the subject on Onda Cero's "Radioestadio Noche", and he did not mince his words.

"Mourinho won't stay silent," said the ex-Atletico Madrid stopper. "He may make mistakes, but I believe that if he has to take Vinicius off, he will do it."

"In fact, Vinicius is clever and doesn't complain," he continued. "He knows his opponent isn't Xabi Alonso; he knows Mourinho will take him off the pitch, and there will be those who applaud that. And there are those who hope Vinicius doesn't play as a starter."

"Many people have done Vinicius a disservice by excessively praising many of his actions," he added, "and so it will be a difficult year for him."

Part of the problem, Suarez argued, is the spotlight fixed on team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

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Turning back to Vini, Esteban explained: "Everyone is talking about Mbappe, and everyone has started to question Vinicius and jeer him. I don't know if he will have enough character to get past that. Now he is losing that affection from the fans."