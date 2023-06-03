Mosimane gives Mokwena a coaching 101: Sometimes pretty football does not win you trophies

Pitso Mosimane has taken out a page from his wisdom and experience and passed it on to his scholar, Rhulani Mokwena.

Mosimane gives Mokwena tip on how to win in Africa

'Jingles' has won the Champions League three times

Mokwena failed to guide Sundowns to the CL final

WHAT HAPPENED: Rhulani Mokwena failed to reach the Caf Champions League final last month when his Mamelodi Sundowns side was held to a two-all draw by Wydad Casablanca. Sundowns needed to throw the proverbial kitchen sink at the Moroccans, but Mokwena insisted on staying true to Sundowns' shoe-shine and piano brand of football.

Having won the Champions League three times, Mosimane said sometimes you need to move away from stylish and eye-catching football if you want to win titles.

WHAT WAS SAID: "There are times when I used to play to just win and there are times when I used to love to play beautiful football and still lose. I remember at SuperSport United and we played well but we still lost and you would sulk and say 'the better team lost'. But who cares about that? It is about results," Mosimane said in an interview with Power FM.

"These days it is not about ball possession to win a match, it is about game management. It is not about looking nice, it is not about how you start, it is about how you end.

AND WHAT ELSE: "Of course you want to win in a nice way, in a fashionable way. But sometimes you have to do what you have to do to win. There are games that are way more important to win than how you play. There are games where you can see that it is free flowing and we can express ourselves, but it needs maturity and it is experienced.

"Who remembers second best? Your job is to win the trophy, especially if you are at Pirates, Chiefs or Sundowns, you can't expect Sekhukhune to win the league, but you can expect them to win the cup. You can lose all the league games in a month and still win the cup, it has happened before."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meanwhile, Mosimane's future is the talk of the town as he faces uncertainty at Saudi Arabia side Al Ahli, which has just been promoted back into the Saudi Pro League. 'Jingles' is linked with moves to Egypt, Tunisia and a possible return to the Premier Soccer League.

However, the ex-Sundowns mentor is still contracted to Ahli as a clause in his contract stated that if he promotes the club, he can stay on.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mosimane is off to bask in the sun for a few weeks and has said he will not entertain any contact from clubs who are interested in him while he winds down ahead of next season.