Mokwena: Dangerous observer and African Arteta's lamentation

South African football fans have plenty of sympathy for their beloved and talented assistant coach

enjoyed an excellent start under new coach Josef Zinnbauer, beating Black 3-1 in action on Saturday.

However, not all was hunky-dory in Pirates' world as assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena was uncharacteristically quiet.

Mokwena's behaviour caused a storm on social media, with followers discussing what is going through his mind right now.

Using his own words from Twitter, fans are reading between the lines, "The most dangerous man is the one who is quiet and observing."

So, how dangerous is Mokwena to Zinnabauer at Bucs?

Mokwena is going through a difficult time. He's received support on social media from the likes of his former mentor, head coach Pitso Mosimane.

We take you through this journey on social media. There are also many Premier League fans believing Mikel Arteta is the European Mokwena. That makes Mokwena the African Arteta whichever way one prefers to see it.

Maybe the problem is not with foreign coaches in the PSL, but our players not giving local coaches the same respect as foreign WHITE coaches. Josef Zinnbauer made ONLY one change in his Starting Line-Up and won. Orlando Pirates players just didn't respect Rhulani Mokwena, period! — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) December 21, 2019

"The most dangerous man is the one who is quite and observing", Rhulani Mokwena https://t.co/9E7ToOwgyw — Pastor Daniel (@Revrend_TD) December 22, 2019

The most dangerous person is the one that keeps quiet and observes! — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 20, 2019

Coach Rhulani Mokwena has returned to the camp in Rand Stadium yesterday and resumed his duties with the team after taking a break to sort out some personal matters. pic.twitter.com/sbryzdqqlN — Sbu we-Orlando Pirates ☠️ (@Sbu45Masa) December 18, 2019

Football is the most important of the least important things in life... Thank you for this my son, my brother. Great performance today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kT3A4wsjgu — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 21, 2019

It seems like Rhulani Picasso Pep Lite Mokwena has been told to sit down because during goal celebration and water break he didn't go to the players... https://t.co/wq0TcNPlOG — #TKO2019Champions 🌟 💛 👆 (@Madumetja_SoLo) December 21, 2019

I love you Coach Rhulani Mokwena 💀 👻 ☠️🙏🙏♥ pic.twitter.com/p0F6ZMgUbb — Lehlohonolo Taele (@LehlohonoloTa18) December 19, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena on the bench today pic.twitter.com/dOD4Jc2T8E — #wx Mulalo (@Mulalo_SA) December 21, 2019

#AbsaPrem New captain of the ship 🚢🏴‍☠️! Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer doing the 'Rhulani Mokwena' at Orlando Stadium. 😅 #DiskiFans pic.twitter.com/IZPK9CtZ4v — DISKIFANS (@diskifans) December 21, 2019

You are welcome but this was truly from the heart ❤️ ... and yes I know all the stories that you’ve shared with me. And life has a funny way of letting us know why the road had to curve because we never loss, we only learn. You’re an inspiration. You belong to GOAT MOUNTAIN.... https://t.co/SzBhoedMyJ — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 21, 2019

Rhulani Mokwena is bitter shame, it's not like he delivered when given a chance....but we won. Dankie JZ #OnceAlways ☠️ pic.twitter.com/EEBKaSOX36 — Seer Kwame Jr. (@Cde_Xolani) December 21, 2019

That time Khoza thought a slightly younger Rhulani Mokwena could not handle an institution called Orlando Pirates...



So sad , but well done to on putting their faith on a younger coach https://t.co/wHdcqhag3t — Tata kaAya (@Siya_King) December 20, 2019

Konje we were once told that without Rulani Mokwena, Percy Tau and Khama Billiat we wont win trophies? 🤣🤣🤣#TBT pic.twitter.com/GQnk7kiqnS — 👆🏿💚💛 #CurrentAbsaPremAndTKOChamp (@9xChamPFion) December 19, 2019

I was called all sort of names for doing this. Living alone in a House full of papers and tactical diagrams on the walls. The universe has a way of noticing such... https://t.co/jebHsGVaCp — Rulani Mokwena (@coach_rulani) December 21, 2019

I don't know why people hate Rhulani Mokwena. They will keep denying it, but you can see from their tweets. — Malusi (@MalusiFootball) December 21, 2019

Some pirates fans never loved Rhulani Mokwena their comments. — S'KHULU (@Musa_Mlambo) December 21, 2019

beautiful win for Orlando Pirates.. was R.Mokwena seated and behaving like an Assistant coach? 🤔 #AbsaPrem — Mhlongo (@Qokani) December 21, 2019

Gain more experience Rulani Mokwena because you will one day come back not on an interim basis to coach Orlando Pirates Football Club! #TseNtsho #OnceAlways 🖤⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HptJN6y3gL — Teddy Neelo Kgasa (@MogobereII) December 21, 2019

Aah guys Rhulani Mokwena is going through a lot 💔💔😢😢 #AbsaPrem #OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/3ydEOGqnFJ — Duppy Conqueror (@MakenziKenzo) December 21, 2019

PERSONALLY:



To be honest, Mikel Arteta was never in my Top 3 Coaches/Managers..



I foresee a Rhulani Mokwena episode.. However, I am one for giving people a chance.



All the best Chief, we will be expecting a lot from you, just so you know.. We will be right behind you.. #Gunner pic.twitter.com/vHmSnN5OUK — Thobela Maponya ✊🏾✊🏾 (@ThobelaMaponya) December 20, 2019

Why is Arteta rated so highly? Isn't he another Rhulani Mokwena? — Pastor Daniel (@Revrend_TD) December 16, 2019

I forsee a Rulani Mokwena in Michael Arteta — INCA®🇧🇼 (@incapage5star) December 20, 2019

Watching the football show on SS3, they are talking about Mikel Arteta and I can't stop thinking about Rhulani Mokwena and Pirates. — If I perish, I perish - Best PP (@FootballTshepo) December 20, 2019