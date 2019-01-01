Orlando Pirates

Mokwena: Dangerous observer and African Arteta's lamentation

South African football fans have plenty of sympathy for their beloved and talented assistant coach

Orlando Pirates enjoyed an excellent start under new coach Josef Zinnbauer, beating Black Leopards 3-1 in PSL action on Saturday.

However, not all was hunky-dory in Pirates' world as assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena was uncharacteristically quiet.

Mokwena's behaviour caused a storm on social media, with followers discussing what is going through his mind right now.

Using his own words from Twitter, fans are reading between the lines, "The most dangerous man is the one who is quiet and observing."

So, how dangerous is Mokwena to Zinnabauer at Bucs?

Mokwena is going through a difficult time. He's received support on social media from the likes of his former mentor, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane.

We take you through this journey on social media. There are also many Premier League fans believing Mikel Arteta is the European Mokwena. That makes Mokwena the African Arteta whichever way one prefers to see it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

