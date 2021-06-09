Mngqithi slams ‘emotional’ Kaizer Chiefs for sacking Hunt

The Brazilians tactician has come out in defence of the four-time PSL title-winning coach but Amakhosi have already moved on by appointing Baxter

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels it was wrong for Kaizer Chiefs to try and impose a certain style of play on Gavin Hunt while also questioning why they hired him knowing well he has his distinctive philosophy.

Hunt was fired by Chiefs nearly two weeks ago after 44 games in charge across all competitions and the Soweto giants have since appointed Stuart Baxter as their new coach.

It was a difficult season for Hunt who left Chiefs at risk of relegation from the Premier Soccer League but had commendably helped them reach the Caf Champions League semi-finals for the first time ever in their history.

“All I want to say is Gavin Hunt achieved something that Chiefs have never achieved before [leading them to the Caf Champions League semi-finals] and he is out of a job,” said Mngqithi as per Sowetan Live.

“It is a story about our football. We change because we are emotional at times. Gavin has won four [league] trophies. He plays a certain type of football and he wins trophies with that type of football. Stick with it. But if suddenly you say 'no, we are not happy with the style of football', then why did you bring the coach in the first place?

“You could not change him from what he has been doing over the years and worse, he could not even sign the players he wants to play the type of football that he wants.”

The just-ended PSL season saw eight clubs changing their coaches during the course of the campaign which amounts to half of the teams in the league.

Mngqithi feels PSL coaches need to be given time to prove themselves.

“Patience pays. Teams that are chasing coaches away are the ones who end up finding themselves having problems,” Mngqithi said.

“Football is a team sport and it requires a little bit of the improvement of team dynamics and the development of those team dynamics. It is something that cannot happen over one, two months or three months.

“Any coach, even the one who is not competent, will do better when he is given a little bit of time. There is so much more you can benefit by giving coaches time and freedom to run the team.”