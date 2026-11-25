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Masandawana have been dealt a significant blow following the news that star striker Brayan Leon is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery. The Colombian forward suffered a serious adductor injury during the CAF Super Cup, leaving a massive void in the Brazilians' attacking department for the coming months.

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Brayan Leon facing months on the sidelines

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has provided a grim outlook regarding the fitness of Brayan Leon, confirming that the striker will be unavailable for the foreseeable future. The Colombian forward, who has been a vital cog in the Sundowns machine since his arrival, suffered a ruptured adductor during the club's recent CAF Super Cup disappointment against USM Alger. The severity of the tissue damage necessitated immediate surgical intervention, leaving the technical team to plan for a long period without their leading marksman.

Addressing the complexity of the recovery process, Cardoso took an unusual modern approach to explain the medical situation facing his player. "Five months, I don’t know; he did surgery for a rupture on the adductor, and let’s see how long it will take; for sure it will take a long time. If you ask ChatGPT, or Google AI or whatever, you will get an idea about what it is to recover from such an injury," the Portuguese tactician explained to per iDiski Times. The loss is significant given Leon's record of 18 goals and three assists in just 41 appearances for the Chloorkop-based outfit.

The timeline for Leon's return is estimated to be between four and five months, effectively ruling him out of a critical portion of the season. This leaves Cardoso with the challenge of reshuffling his front line during a period where the Brazilians are competing on multiple fronts. With one of their most prolific assets now confined to the treatment room, the focus has shifted entirely to the remaining striking options within the squad as they look to maintain their competitive edge in the Betway Premiership.

Cardoso puts his faith in Mothiba

In the wake of Leon's absence, Lebo Mothiba has emerged as a key figure in Cardoso's tactical plans. The former Strasbourg forward was a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up for the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final clash against Kaizer Chiefs, getting the nod ahead of the prolific Iqraam Rayners. This selection serves as a clear indication that the coaching staff views Mothiba as a player capable of leading the line during this transitional period for the team's offense.

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Cardoso was quick to defend his selection and highlight the specific qualities that the Bafana Bafana international brings to the pitch. "Of course it will give opportunities for other players, of course, if we trust them; of course, we trust [Mothiba]; we played him; we know that Lebo is a special player regarding some [traits]. As much as he’s going to play, the better he will perform," Cardoso said. The coach believes that consistent game time will be the catalyst for Mothiba to rediscover his best form.

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The shift in squad hierarchy means that the competition for the central striking role has narrowed, providing more clarity for the players involved. While the pressure to replace Leon's output is immense, Cardoso is focused on the holistic contribution of his strikers rather than just their statistical return in the immediate aftermath of the injury blow. He remains confident that by providing a platform for Mothiba and Rayners, the collective strength of the Sundowns attack will eventually shine through despite the loss of their star Colombian.

Performance over goals for Sundowns attackers

Despite neither Mothiba nor Rayners finding the back of the net in their recent outing against Amakhosi, Cardoso remains unfazed by the lack of immediate goals. The head coach emphasized that his primary concern is the execution of the tactical plan and the overall performance levels of his forwards. He expressed a firm belief that if the process is correct, the individual accolades and goals will follow as a natural byproduct of the team's offensive work.

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"He will eventually get more opportunities because before there was three players competing for the position, now we have a bit less, we trust the two of them – they played [on Sunday], didn’t score. But I didn’t ask for goals, I asked for performance and then goals appear naturally as for all the payers," the Sundowns boss noted.

The coming weeks will serve as a major test for the depth of the Sundowns squad as they navigate the busy December period. With Leon's 18-goal contribution missing from the sheet, the onus is now on the supporting cast to prove they can deliver at the highest level. Cardoso’s public backing of his remaining strikers suggests a unified front as the club seeks to regain their league crown while awaiting the return of their injured talisman in the latter stages of the season.