Middendorp: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach leaves St George amidst Maritzburg United link

The well-travelled tactician could be soon be back in the PSL after dumping the Horsemen

Former head coach Ernst Middendorp has left Ethiopian giants Saint George SC just one month after joining the club.

The German tactician moved to St George after parting ways with Chiefs at the end of the 2019/20 season having failed to guide Amakhosi to the title.

However, Middendorp has resigned as the head coach at the Ethiopian Premier League giants amidst reports linking him with his former club, .

More teams

The Horsemen released the following statement regarding the 62-year-old's surprise departure from Ethiopia's most decorated football club.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"Coach Ernst Middendorp has left St George," a club statement read.

"The German coach was contracted to train St George for three years."

"Maahier Davids, who was training the club for a while, has been working as a temporary coach."

Davids, who is a South African tactician, served as an academy coach at and also took charge of Cape Umoya United in the National First Division (NFD).

Maritzburg's coaching job became vacant on Monday after the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) side dismissed Eric Tinkler due to a run of poor results.

The Team of Choice have lost their first five matches in the 2020/21 season including the MTN8 defeat to Chiefs last month.

Bafana Bafana legend Delron Buckley has been appointed caretaker coach by the Pietermaritzburg-based side.

Buckley played under Middendorp at Maritzburg during the 2012/13 season as the Team of Choice finished 11th in the PSL.

Middendorp has already had two spells with the Team of Choice as the head coach, having taken charge of the team between 2009 and 2011 before moving to their KZN rivals Lamontville .

The nomadic tactician returned to Maritzburg in 2012, but he left the club after one season and he joined Bloemfontein for the 2013/14 campaign.

He had a spell with in the 2015/16 season, before rejoining Chiefs for his second stint with the Soweto giants in 2018.

Article continues below