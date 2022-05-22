Orlando Pirates forward Frank 'Gabadinho' Mhango's representative has revealed the player's options ahead of his proposed move away from the Soweto giants this winter.





The Malawi international has grown frustrated due to lack of regular game time at Bucs this term and he recently expressed “huge relief” as he divulged he has agreed with the club to leave at the end of this season.



His agent, Mike Makaab has now stated that they will consider a move to a local club with the 2019-20 PSL Golden Boot award winner having attracted interest from Pirates arch-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs in the past.



Makaab has already held talks with Pirates club chairman Irvin Khoza who is open to selling Gabadinho if the Soweto giants receive the right offer.



“I have met with the chairman and we had very fruitful discussions – he has said to me that if there’s an offer for Gabadinho that is reasonable and is also good for the player he will look at it seriously," Makaab told SABC.



The 29-year-old has had to push for a move away from Pirates after falling out of favour under the club's current technical team which is led by co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.



“We didn’t want to discuss it in any great detail before this weekend because they had an important cup final (Caf Confederation Cup)," he continued.



"What I will then do is engage the chairman after their last league [home] game against Maritzburg United, and hopefully by that time, we will have a clearer understanding as to where there are possibilities for Gaba.



"We will look locally, but we will also look outside the borders of South Africa."



Pirates took up their option on Mhango for another two years late last year and that means he is currently contracted to the four-time PSL champions until June 2024.



He won the 2020 MTN8 title with Bucs as the club ended its six-year trophy drought.