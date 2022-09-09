McCarthy slams Chippa United: What a big shame for Daine Klate

The now Manchester United tactician is unimpressed by the Chilli Boys' decision to fire their head coach

South Africa legend Benni McCarthy has taken to social media to slam the sacking of coach Daine Klate by Chippa United after just seven matches in charge.

The youthful tactician was appointed to guide the team after an impressive campaign with the junior side in the DStv Diski Challenge in the 2021/2022 season.

In the ongoing campaign, the Chilli Boys have managed to collect just five points from their first seven matches.

As a result, the club's management opted to sack the 37-year-old after the 1-0 loss to Premier Soccer League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday evening, with Peter Shalulile scoring the late goal.

"What a big shame on Daine Klate, I know football is a result-driven sport but when you don’t give a coach time to change the team’s fortune[s], what chance is there for anyone," McCarthy, who is currently serving as one of the first team coaches at Manchester United, said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"You should be proud of what you [have] done so early in your coaching career. Bigger things await you."

Chippa started their campaign with a 1-1 draw away at SuperSport United with the latter finishing the game with 10 men after the sending-off of Ricardo Goss.

The Gqeberha-based team then lost 3-1 against Royal AM. Their only win came on August 14 at Orlando Stadium where they defeated their hosts Orlando Pirates by a solitary goal through Abdi Banda.

Klate's team then lost their fourth match against Maritzburg United 2-1 but went on to collect a point in a goalless draw with TS Galaxy.

Their third loss of the campaign came away at Golden Arrows in a five-goal thriller. The latest match was against the Brazilians where the Namibia forward scored a late goal to hand Downs maximum points.