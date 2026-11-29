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Borussia Dortmund missed a golden opportunity to go clear at the top of the Bundesliga and extend their lead over Bayern Munich after falling to a 2-1 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. The result shook up the title race and handed Dortmund their first Bundesliga loss of the season.

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Dortmund hosted Leverkusen at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday evening in the Bundesliga's 11th round, but couldn't capitalise on Bayern Munich's slip after the champions were held to a goalless draw by Hamburg on Saturday. The hosts squandered a valuable chance to extend their lead, and the gap between the two stays at just one point.

Dortmund made a perfect start and didn't have to wait long. In the eighth minute, Felix Nmecha left the Leverkusen defence completely bamboozled and kept his composure in front of goalkeeper Mark Flekken to score a superb goal. The early lead set the stands alight.

It wasn't enough to give them control. Leverkusen quickly regained their composure and began threatening the hosts' goal with a series of dangerous efforts, exploiting the space Dortmund's defence left behind.

That put Gregor Kobel to work. The Swiss goalkeeper became one of the first half's standout performers, making a fine save to deny Patrik Schick in the 23rd minute before keeping out two dangerous shots from Ibrahim Maza in the 25th and Alfonso Moreira in the 31st.

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The visitors had the better of the attacking play for long spells, yet Dortmund held on to their lead. Their players even thought they'd doubled it before the break, when Nico Schlotterbeck rose to meet a cross and headed into the net in the second minute of stoppage time.

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The celebrations didn't last. The referee ruled the goal out for offside against Guirassy, who was also judged to have blocked Flekken's view, and the score stayed unchanged until the half-time whistle.

Injury worry for Dortmund

Leverkusen's attacking pressure wasn't Dortmund's only problem. In the 39th minute, Greek midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas went off injured following a clash with Facundo Medina.

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He left the pitch with pain in his right knee, a worrying sight for the squad given he's already missed time this season with a ligament injury and circulatory problems.

Kobel also twisted his ankle during the first half and needed treatment. Unlike his Greek team-mate, though, he was able to complete the match.

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Leverkusen turn the tables as Dortmund pay the price

Dortmund tried to control the tempo after the restart and limit the danger from their opponents. They lacked solidity, though, and left plenty of space for Leverkusen, who kept building attacks and working their way towards the penalty area.

The hosts seemed more inclined to sit back and rely on the counter, hunting a second goal to settle the contest. It didn't stop the visitors keeping up the pressure.

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Niko Kovač tried to liven up his attack by reshuffling his players' positions, using the pace of Maximilian Beier up front alongside Silva. Dortmund still couldn't regain the initiative.

The turning point came in the 69th minute. Alex Garcia swung in a corner and Patrik Schick rose to head it into the net, bringing Leverkusen level and punishing the hosts for sitting back.

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The visitors didn't stop there. They kept exploiting Dortmund's disarray, and Ezequiel Fernández struck in the 80th minute to complete the turnaround and put his side ahead, stunning the fans inside the Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund pushed to rescue something in the remaining minutes but found no way back. It ended in a painful defeat in front of their own fans, their first in the Bundesliga this season.

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Dortmund (24 points) have now squandered the gift from Bayern Munich (23 points), failing to take advantage of their slip against Hamburg. Leverkusen moved up to 22 points and closed in on their rivals, cutting the gap to just two points and reigniting the Bundesliga title race.

