Maybe I can speak to Hunt - Mosimane looks to Bidvest Wits to stop Kaizer Chiefs

The accomplished mentor is confident that the defending champions will win their next five league matches

coach Pitso Mosimane has fired a warning to their rivals in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Masandawana have turned their attention to the league title race after booking their spot in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 where they will face ABC Motsepe League minnows Vaal University of Technology.

Sundowns are currently placed third on the league standings - 10 points behind the leaders, , but the former have a game in hand.

More teams

Mosimane is hoping for favours from and , who will be facing Chiefs in the next few weeks.

“You never know, Wits have to play Chiefs twice, what if there’s two draws there? We also believe we can beat Chiefs at FNB, that’s a possibility. I am not saying it’s going to happen,” Mosimane told reporters.

“You have to keep going. We drew against Wits twice and lost to Pirates – that’s reality. It can make the league race interesting.

"We have a photo finish. I can guarantee that we are going to win the next five games. But let’s see, this thing can be interesting – a good finish."

Chiefs will take on their Soweto rivals Pirates on February 29, before locking horns with Wits on March 18 and Mosimane is banking on fellow coaches Gavin Hunt and Josef Zinnbauer.

"Maybe I can speak to Gavin Hunt because Wits took four points from me with those two draws," he continued.

"And with JZ (Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer) they are in form, and (Gabadinho) Mhango is in form. We will go to FNB and see what happens there. Watch the space.”

Sundowns have already won the Telkom Knockout Cup this season and Mosimane is now dreaming of winning the PSL title, Nedbank Cup and Caf .

Article continues below

“If I say no to wanting four trophies, Sundowns will be disappointed with me, but what does the reality say? If you say no you are not ambitious," he added.

"If you say yes, you might be a little bit arrogant and people will sharpen their swords and knives and they going to cut you."

Sundowns are set to play host to at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.