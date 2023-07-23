Maswanganyi makes a deal with Orlando Pirates fans - 'Support us and we will give our best every game'

Orlando Pirates' new boy Patrick Maswanganyi has promised the fans good days as long as they continue supporting them.

Maswanganyi was signed from SuperSport

He has already made an impact for Bucs

Attacker promises more ahead of the new season

WHAT HAPPENED: Maswanganyi is among the new players Pirates signed ahead of the forthcoming season.

The former SuperSport United player scored the winning goal against Maccabi Tel Aviv in an international club-friendly match. He was among the goal scorers as the Soweto Giants played the Ecuadorian team, Independiente del Valle, and emerged 3-1 victors,

The 25-year-old has now urged Pirates faithful to offer continuous support which will in turn boost the confidence of the players.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is a great feeling to be part of this club. I am really enjoying myself so far," Maswanganyi told Vlismas Media.

"My teammates are incredible and they have really helped me to settle in. In my time here I’ve already improved my skills and my movement and that’s what I want to do. I want to learn more about football, and this is a big team and proud club and I want to be a part of the history of Orlando Pirates.

"The Champions League means a lot for this team and it’s a great opportunity to test our skills and play against the best," the attacker added.

"So the message I have for the fans is to please keep supporting the players and believing in us. We will keep trying to improve and give our best every single game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Melusi Bethelezi, Katlego Otladisa, and Siphelo Baloni are among the new faces at the Sea Robbers.

Apart from challenging for the Premier Soccer League trophy and other domestic competitions, Bucs are hoping to make an impact in the 2023/24 Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will have another friendly game before their PSL game against Stellenbosch on August 5.