Mashego urges Mamelodi Sundowns to go for local coach as replacement for Mosimane

The Brazilians have started the searching for a coach following the departure of the five-time league title winning tactician

Former forward Katlego Mashego says the club should stay within domestic circles in hunting a replacement for Pitso Mosimane and should not settle for a tourist coach who would only be in “to enjoy some game drive at the Kruger National Park.”

The former Bafana Bafana coach resigned from his Sundowns post on Wednesday following a success-filled stint since December 2012 where he guided the club to 11 major trophies.

The Brazilians president Patrice Motsepe said they would announce Mosimane’s successor “in due course.”

But with less than a month before the 2020/21 season kicks off, there could be an urgency in appointing a new coach to take the team through pre-season.

It not yet clear if Mosimane, who has been linked with a move to eight-time African champions , will take with him his assistants Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mkowena but Mashego wants Downs to stick with local coaches.

“Why would Sundowns go for an overseas coach when you have two of the best coaches at the club?,” Mashego told Goal.

“They were there with Pitso in Africa and our championship. Why not give them a chance and add a young Surprise Moriri and see where the club goals.

“We should be sick and tired of clubs that keep on hiring the same European coaches that come to our shores to just enjoy the ride, enjoy some game drive at the Kruger National Park and achieve nothing in terms of football. Let’s have faith in our own coaches and see where it takes us.”

Interestingly, Mosimane predecessor at Downs was Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens who had a tumultuous relationship with Sundowns fans.

Just like other clubs, Downs have a history of handing coaching stints to tacticians from overseas but with limited successor.

Since 2000, big name imports took charge at Chloorkop including Bulgaria and legend Hristo Stoichkov, the late Frenchman Henri Michel and Dutchman Clemens Westerhof.

Romanian Ted Dumitru, Spaniard Antonio Lopez Habas, Zimbabwean Ian Gorowa, the Argentine trio of Miguel Gamondi, Angel Capa and Oscar Fullone as well as Paul Dolezar also had stints at the club.

Only Dolezar and Gamondi managed to deliver league titles for Downs while the late Dumitru guided them to the 1997/98 and 1998/99 championship crowns.

All local coaches appointed since 2000 have led Downs into being champions with Gordon Igesund helping them to the 2006/7 title, while Neil Tovey won it as as co-coach with Gamondi during the 2005/06 season.

Mosimane stands tall about all of them with a record-five league titles.