Marumo Gallants stun Bafana Bafana star Lakay's Pyramids to secure Caf Confederation Cup semi-final spot

Marumo Gallants booked their spot in this season's Caf Confederation Cup semi-finals after defeating Pyramids on Sunday evening.

Ngema grabbed the winning goal

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa won the tie 2-1 on aggregate

Gallants are set to lock horns with Maritzburg

WHAT HAPPENED?: Bahlabane Ba Ntwa secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory in a quarter-final second-leg clash played at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

The only goal of the match was netted by Celimpilo Ngema who hit the back of the net in the 39th minute to hand Gallants the lead after the Egyptian big spenders' poor marking at the back was exposed.

Gallants were then firm at the back as they frustrated Bafana Bafana winger Fagrie Lakay and his Pyramids teammates until Gabonese match referee Pierre Atcho blew the final whistle.

PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallants won the tie 2-1 on aggregate having held Pyramids to a 1-1 draw in the first-leg encounter which took place in Cairo last weekend.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa became the third South African club to reach the Confederation Cup semi-finals after Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United.

The PSL side will now lock horns with either Nigerian side Rivers United or Young Africans of Tanzania in the last four next month.

Gallants joined their PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-finals of Caf inter-club competitions with Masandawana having booked their spot in the Champions League last four.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GALLANTS?: Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will now face off with Maritzburg United on Wednesday in a clash between two relegation-threatened PSL clubs.

The match will take place at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.