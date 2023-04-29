Mamelodi Sundowns end Caf Champions League quarter-final jinx as Tshwane giants book semi-final spot

Zwane and Morena netted for Masandawana

Downs won 6-2 on aggregate

The Tshwane giants will now face AmaZulu

WHAT HAPPENED?: Masandawana claimed a 2-1 win over the Algerian champions in a quarter-final second-leg clash played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

Belouizdad took a surprise lead in the 24th minute when Sofiane Bouchar headed home Youcef Laouafi's curling corner-kick - stunning the home crowd into silence.

However, Sundowns responded by applying pressure on the visitors and they levelled matters on the stroke of half-time when Themba Zwane netted after being set-up by Thapelo Morena.

The Tshwane giants exerted pressure on the Great Chabab's defence after the restart and Morena netted what proved to be the winning goal in the 49th minute - as Sundowns claimed a 2-1 win.

TWO PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns progressed to the semi-finals after winning the tie 6-2 on aggregate.

Furthermore, Masandawana ended their unimpressive run of four quarter-final exits in the last six years.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena's side will now lock horns with reigning African champions Wydad Casablanca in the two-legged semi-finals next month.

Mokwena will be looking to ensure that Sundowns go all the way and clinch their second Champions League title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS?: Masandawana will now travel to Durban where they are scheduled to face AmaZulu FC on Wednesday.

The 2022-23 PSL champions will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the league by defeating AmaZulu.