Maritzburg United won't stand in way of reported Orlando Pirates targets Ofori and De Reuck - Kadodia

The Team of Choice have opened up about their transfer plans as they prepare for the 2020/21 season

chairman Farook Kadodia says they will not stand in the way of their players securing bigger contracts elsewhere.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori and defender Rushine De Reuck were the Team of Choice's top performers this season and they have constantly been linked with giants and .

Kadodia explained, even though they will try to keep everyone, they will not block anyone from moving either.

More teams

“We will make every effort to keep our best players, that’s our policy. But we also don’t want to stand in the way of players who feel they want to advance their careers elsewhere," Kadodia told the club's official website.

Maritzburg marksman Judas Mosemadi has also reportedly attracted interest from Pirates after he netted seven goals from 31 competitive matches this season.

Kadodia went on to reveal they are looking to replace players, who have left the club in recent months.

The Team of Choice have parted ways with defender Xulu, midfielder Miguel Timm, attackers Gabriel Nyoni and Yusuf Jappie.

“We will definitely beef up the squad. We want to have a team that is as competitive as possible and to keep on challenging, whether it’s in the cup or a strong top eight position in the league,” he said.

“We need six or seven new players. Our squad is quite thin and you must understand that Siyanda Xulu left, Miguel Timm, Gabriel Nyoni and Yusuf Jappie are no longer part of the squad, so that has left a bit of a hole."

Article continues below

Maritzburg qualified for next season's MTN8 after finishing seventh on the PSL standings and Kadodia indicated they are working towards securing a top-five finish every season.

“We would like to cement our position every season in the top five, that is our goal. Then something can be seen for all our investment," he said.

"At the moment it’s tough to attract a sponsor because it’s difficult when there are regular fights against relegation."